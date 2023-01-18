CORRECTING and REPLACING The Next Practices Group and The Bliss Group Launch Life Sciences Collective and Communications Firm, NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

THE NEXT PRACTICES GROUP AND THE BLISS GROUP LAUNCH LIFE SCIENCES COLLECTIVE AND COMMUNICATIONS FIRM, NPG HEALTH AND BLISS BIO HEALTH

Gloria Vanderham Appointed CEO and Michael Roth Named Chair of Bliss Bio Health and NPG Health

Today, The Next Practices Group (NPG) and The Bliss Group announce the formation of NPG Health, a life sciences marketing and communications collective ignited by insights and informed by analysis to join clients in improving healthcare outcomes. NPG Health will launch alongside its first firm, Bliss Bio Health, a new life sciences marketing and communications company headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey. Industry veteran Gloria Vanderham will lead both NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health as Chief Executive Officer to help clients across the health continuum disrupt the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers to optimal care with an unrelenting focus on the whole person and their health journey.

“Our goal is to build a one-stop solution from ‘atom to access’ that services our clients at the global level,” said Bob Pearson, Chair of The Next Practices Group and CEO of The Bliss Group. “NPG Health is our platform and Bliss Bio Health is our first firm. This is why we are thrilled to partner with Gloria, who will start us on the path of building a next generation healthcare firm.”

Vanderham is an industry recognized and values driven leader who has more than two decades of global, regional and local country experience in communications, digital and social media marketing. She understands the challenges and opportunities from the agency and in-house perspectives and brings invaluable patient insights to drive business impact for our clients and strong leadership for our teams.

Most recently, Gloria Vanderham lived in Basel, Switzerland where she was Region Europe Head of Communications at Novartis AG. Previous roles include leadership positions at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and Fleishman-Hillard. Gloria is a Rutgers University alumna, member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association and current Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the Rutgers University Alumni Association Board of Directors.

“It is an honor to lead Bliss Bio Health and NPG Health. I am energized by the teams’ exemplary talent, passion, agility, entrepreneurial spirit and alignment with our purpose to make a measurable difference for people living with a disease.” Gloria Vanderham said. “We have a responsibility to do better and offer unique approaches that promote clarity, collaboration and collective healthcare ecosystem progress. We will attract team members, partners and clients who want to be a part of the solution.”

Michael Roth, Founder and Managing Partner at The Bliss Group, who created and shaped its healthcare vertical, will take on the role of Chair of Bliss Bio Health and NPG Health.

“The presence of healthcare marketing and communications teams who truly understand the science, patient experience and the business of health—equally—is paramount to the evolution of the industry,” Michael Roth said. “Over the years, we learned that the integration of these three disciplines leads to a real white space in healthcare. From powering clinical trials through our CTRx Pathways program and creating compelling integrated campaigns to advocating for equity in healthcare access and driving healthcare policy communications, we’re enabling better outcomes in care.”

NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health will focus on early science, R&D research, medical education and advertising, commercialization, health programs and reimbursement. They will unite strategies for clients, spot trends in the industry, enable collaboration with new partners and facilitate fully integrated innovative advertising, marketing, public affairs and communications programs. The firms’ innovation offerings range from data science and analytics to paid media to purpose via more than 180 team members within NPG.

Gloria Vanderham will begin as Chief Executive Officer effective February 1. To learn more about Bliss Bio Health and NPG Health, visit BlissBioHealth.com.

About The Next Practices Group

NPG is a founder-driven group formed to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. The group’s combined expertise in leading organizations and in the key disciplines of data science, technology, digital media, issues management, cybersecurity, and marketing communications powers new models and a new approach to doing business.

About The Bliss Group

The Bliss Group is an insight-driven marketing communications agency that blends data science with the art of storytelling to target priority audiences with precision, empathy and purpose. We specialize in building value for clients in the healthcare, financial, technology, business and professional services sectors. Our approach is grounded in data and guided by deep industry experience. Powered by proprietary algorithms and innovative media models, we tell stories across mediums that inspire action and make an impact. For more information, please visit https://www.theblissgrp.com