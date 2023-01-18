Exile Content Studio Acquires Film Rights to George R.R. Martin’s Hunter’s Run

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exile Content Studio announced today that it has acquired the rights to develop a feature film based on the 2007 science fiction novel Hunter’s Run, written by New York Times bestselling author and Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, along with award-winning co-authors Gardner Dozois and Daniel Abraham. Mark Raso (director of Kodachrome starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen) will direct, based on a script co-written with his brother Joseph, whose joint credits include the Netflix original sci-fi film, Awake in 2021 (which was number one worldwide on the platform when it was released). The duo will also executive produce the film alongside Martin and Vince Gerardis, who produced Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Hunter’s Run is a thrilling sci-fi tale – and the only of Martin’s works built around a Latino main character – following Ramón Espejo, a day laborer on a distant planet who flees poverty in search of a better life, only to find himself on the run for the murder of an interplanetary diplomat. Fleeing into the wilderness, he stumbles upon a highly advanced alien race who, like him, are trying to avoid discovery. Survival is his only goal, but to achieve it he must find a way to elude these deadly aliens, the hard-nosed police, and his own personal demons.

Exile Chief Strategy Officer Eric Bromberg said, “It is a dream come true to be working with George R.R. Martin, one of the world’s greatest storytellers, alongside this incredible team of screenwriters and producers. From the first time I read Hunter’s Run, I knew it had all the elements of an enthralling sci-fi adventure, including a unique, flawed, and fascinating anti-hero.”

Exile Head of Studio Nando Vila added, “Hunter’s Run is an incredible sci-fi epic that will appeal to global audiences, and an amazing opportunity to build a tentpole franchise around a deeply complex Latino protagonist. We are so proud that Exile can help bring this amazing story to the big screen and beyond.”

Said writer/director Mark Raso, “I first met George when he showed my film Copenhagen at his Jean-Cocteau cinema in Santa Fe and among other things we discussed a novel he had written that had great potential as a film. I’m thrilled that from that small conversation we are at a point where we are realizing a both visually and narratively innovative sci-fi adventure. Hunter’s Run is a groundbreaking sci-fi story about survival, exploitation, and the fight for universal freedoms. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Exile to bring George, Daniel and Gardner’s brilliant novel to life.”

Author George R.R. Martin said, “I’m so pleased that after almost 16 years, Hunter’s Run will be made into a film. I’m bursting with excitement for the rich sci-fi universe I helped create with my dear friends Daniel and Gardner to exist beyond the pages of our book.”

