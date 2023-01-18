Reverence Capital Partners Selects CAIS for Efficient Access to the Independent Wealth Channel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced that Reverence Capital Partners (“Reverence”), a global investment firm focused on private equity and structured credit, will onboard select alternative investment strategies to the CAIS platform as it seeks to expand and diversify their shareholder base in the independent financial channel.

The addition of Reverence’s products aligns with CAIS’ commitment to make alternative investment opportunities available to the independent wealth channel to ensure these financial advisors have the same access as large institutional counterparts. The onboarded Reverence funds will be made available to the thousands of RIAs and IBDs that utilize the CAIS platform for access to alternative investment funds. The Reverence funds have undergone a third-party due diligence approval conducted by Mercer.

“ Reverence Capital Partners understands the unique needs of the independent financial advisor community and we are thrilled to partner with the Reverence team to help expand access to their strategies through our platform,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “With allocations to alternatives expected to continue rising in 2023, we believe that adding additional quality alternative products on the CAIS Platform is essential to empowering advisors to gain confidence in meeting client expectations.”

A recently-published CAIS-Mercer survey found that nearly 88% of financial advisors intend to increase their allocations to alternative asset classes over the next two years. That same survey also found that 75% of asset managers and investment professionals identified a lack of education around alternative products and strategies as one of financial advisors’ greatest challenges in accessing the asset class. To address this need, CAIS will offer educational courses for each Reverence fund listed on the platform through CAIS IQ, its tech-enabled educational offering, which helps financial advisors better understand alternative products and strategies.

“ We’re excited to partner with CAIS to offer these funds to a broader investor base of financial advisors,” said Milton Berlinski, Managing Partner at Reverence. “ Through our experience across asset and wealth management, we’ve seen the challenges associated with accessing and selecting quality private market products. CAIS is uniquely positioned to provide the technological and educational resources to help tackle these concerns.”

Reverence will also participate in the second annual CAIS Alternative Investment Summit, which will be held on October 16-18, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

Reverence participated in CAIS' $340 million equity raise in 2022, alongside Apollo, Motive Partners, Franklin Templeton, Hamilton Lane, and Stone Point Ventures.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also offers custom solutions for advisors seeking to create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

CAIS also provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, to help advisors learn faster, remember longer, and improve client conversations.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing, which make investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 7,400+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $3T+ in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $20B+ in transaction volume as the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Reverence Capital Partners

Reverence Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on thematic investing in leading global, middle-market Financial Services businesses through control and influence oriented investments in 5 sectors: (1) Depositories and Finance Companies, (2) Asset and Wealth Management, (3) Insurance, (4) Capital Markets, and (5) Financial Technology/Payments. The firm was founded in 2013 by Milton Berlinski, Peter Aberg, and Alex Chulack, who collectively bring over 100 years of advisory and investing experience across a wide range of financial services sectors. For more information, please visit www.reverencecapital.com.