Mineralocity Aggregates Partners with Dodge Construction Network to Provide Advanced Market Intelligence to the Construction Aggregates Industry

Mineralocity Aggregates is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Dodge Construction Network, the leading provider of construction market intelligence. This partnership allows us to provide our customers with valuable insights into future construction aggregate demand. (Photo: Business Wire)

SANDY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mineralocity Aggregates announces a strategic partnership with Dodge Construction Network, the premier provider of construction data in the United States and Canada. The partnership allows Mineralocity Aggregates to provide its customers with valuable location-based insights into future construction aggregate demand, giving businesses in the construction aggregates industry a clear advantage over their competitors.

The new dataset, which is now live on the Mineralocity Aggregates platform, includes location-based information on where aggregate focused construction dollars will be spent and where aggregate demand is heading. This type of information is essential for businesses in the construction aggregates industry to help them make informed decisions about where to invest resources.

"Dodge Construction Network provides the most comprehensive commercial construction project listing in the industry,” said Chris Summers, chief executive officer of Burgex, Inc. and Mineralocity Aggregates. "This partnership allows us to offer our subscribers the most advanced market intelligence available in the industry. With this new data, our subscribers will be able to anticipate market trends and adjust their strategies accordingly, giving them a significant advantage over their competitors."

The partnership with Dodge Construction Network is the latest example of Mineralocity Aggregates' commitment to providing its subscribers with the most advanced market intelligence available. Mineralocity Aggregates is constantly working to expand and improve its datasets, so that its subscribers have the tools needed to succeed in the competitive construction aggregates industry.

"We are thrilled to offer this new dataset to our subscribers and are confident that it will have a significant impact on the construction aggregates industry," said Chris Summers. "We look forward to seeing the positive results it will bring for our subscribers' businesses."

Sign up today to access the new dataset and start using it to make better business decisions. For more information about Mineralocity Aggregates and its partnership with Dodge Construction Network, please visit Mineralocity.com.

About Dodge Construction Network

Dodge Construction Network leverages an unmatched offering of data, analytics, and industry-spanning relationships to generate the most powerful source of information, knowledge, insights, and connections in the commercial construction industry.

About Mineralocity Aggregates

Mineralocity Aggregates, developed by Burgex Mining Consultants, is the industry leading platform for location-based construction aggregate mineral market intelligence in the United States.