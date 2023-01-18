Village Pet Care Launches as New Pet Care Services Platform With Strategic Growth Investment from General Atlantic

SALT LAKE CITY & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Village Pet Care, a new pet care services platform led by Shane Kelly, today announced its launch with an investment from global growth equity firm General Atlantic. Village Pet Care currently owns and operates 17 pet care services centers across six states, providing pet boarding, daycare, grooming, and training offerings. Village Pet Care intends to accelerate its growth through local and regional acquisitions of single and multi-unit providers, broadening service offerings, and enhancing business operations, with a vision of building a trusted national platform catering to the unique needs of pets and their owners.

Kelly is an experienced entrepreneur with over 25 years of operational pet care experience, including most recently as founder and former CEO of Destination Pet, a leading provider of pet care services that he helped build to more than 75 locations nationally. Prior to Destination Pet, Kelly led five private equity and venture-backed companies across pet care and human healthcare. He brings deep industry relationships and extensive experience across the broader pet care services market, spanning operations, M&A and integration, marketing, and commercialization.

Currently an $11 billion market, the U.S. pet care services industry is expected to grow 8% in 2022 as pet ownership climbs further and consumers continue to look for high-quality service offerings for their pets.1 The market remains fragmented, leading to variation in quality at a time when pet owners are increasingly focused on pet needs and comfort. Village Pet Care seeks to address this growing opportunity by building a trusted network of care centers offering consistent and high-quality services across the country.

“We are thrilled to launch Village Pet Care with the mission of providing high-quality services to families across the U.S. As the pet population continues to grow, we see a real opportunity to build a trusted network of care providers offering key services and adhering to our standards of excellence,” said Shane Kelly, CEO of Village Pet Care. “With the support of General Atlantic, we intend to continue expanding our geographic reach and service offerings, all while striving to go above and beyond for our customers and their pets.”

“We are excited to partner with Shane with the aim of expanding Village Pet Care into a nationwide operator,” said Andrew Ferrer, Managing Director at General Atlantic. “Working to build a leading business in the boarding, daycare, and grooming services sector expands upon our thematic approach to the growing pet care industry.”

“Shane and his team are highly experienced operators who share our vision for long-term company building,” added Ben Sherman, Vice President at General Atlantic. “We believe there is significant white space to drive growth through acquisition and bring innovation and operational excellence to this fast-growing category.”

Village Pet Care is actively acquiring single and multi-unit pet care services businesses across the country. The M&A team can be reached at info.acquisitions@villagepet.com.

About Village Pet Care

Village Pet Care is a leading pet care services platform committed to providing high-quality pet care in North America. Founded by a deeply experienced and pet-loving team, Village Pet Care is building a trusted network of pet care centers at scale, with a mission of going above and beyond for families and their pets. The company currently owns and operates 17 pet care services centers across six states, providing pet boarding, daycare, grooming, and training offerings. Village Pet Care is backed by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. For more information, please visit www.villagepet.com.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 445 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic currently has over $73 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of September 30, 2022, and more than 215 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.

1 https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-statistics/market-size/pet-grooming-boarding-united-states/