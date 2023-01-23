Curant Health Becomes Official rare360 Partner

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Health, a national outcomes-based patient support organization, is proud to announce it has been accepted into rare360, a Rare Advocacy Movement program dedicated to strengthening, protecting and unifying community-based activists and community focused allied stakeholders.

The Rare Advocacy Movement’s rare360 program is prestigious & exclusive, available only to thoroughly vetted stakeholder partners. Industry, academic and advocacy-based stakeholders who qualify for a rare360 partnership must be community-focused and sincerely dedicated to improving the lives of patients and their families through respect and by upholding the established fair market value of lived-experience experts and professionals of the community-based landscape within the rare disease ecosystem. Furthermore, rare360 is designed to expedite the therapeutic development continuum, establishing a win-win for all stakeholders involved.

“Being a partner with the Rare Advocacy Movement (RAM) and a registered rare360 entity allows us to make an even greater impact in the rare space,” said Michell Butler, Senior Director of Clinical Services at Curant Health. “The partnerships and initiatives that will follow with the rare community speak to Curant Health’s vision of personalized healthcare driven by choice and defined by value. My clinical team of medical assistants, nurses, and clinical pharmacists provides care that exceeds industry standards to where they become “like family” to our patients by providing actionable and proven results to fill the many gaps these patients/families experience daily. I’m excited that we get to serve and provide life-changing solutions to this community. This is just the beginning of something amazing and transformational.”

“The team at Curant Health has gone above and beyond to work in collaboration with patients and caregivers to develop a comprehensive understanding of the diverse needs of the global rare disease community,” said Nadia Bodkin, Founder of the Rare Advocacy Movement. “What makes Curant Health so unique is their team’s sincere determination to not only understand the needs of the rare disease community but their desire to take action and bring solutions that are meaningful for the people of the real world. We are excited about the opportunity to continue collaborating with Curant Health through the rare360 program.”

About rare360

Rare360 is a program hosted through the Adults Living Rare Initiative. Designed to connect community-focused stakeholders dedicated to developing trusted community-based relationships, rare360 requires the Perspectives, Insights & Experiences (PIE) of people living with rare diseases or caring for a person with a rare condition be valued.

About Curant Health

Curant Health provides boutique distribution and data solutions to optimize rare disease patient and partner journeys. Our Personalized approach to patient care focuses on rare and ultra-rare patient populations to improve outcomes in measurable and meaningful way. We provide detailed and high- quality care while placing the patient's physical and psychosocial wellbeing as a priority. Curant Health enhances the rare disease patient journey, while supporting healthcare teams through their validated Medication Care Management® services. With over 20 years of experience, Curant Health brings a proven track record in: