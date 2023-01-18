EIPGRID and Intertrust Partner to Deliver Secure Virtual Power Plant Platform

SEOUL, South Korea & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management technology provider, and Korea’s EIPGRID, a leader in distributed energy resource management, today announced a partnership that will deliver a highly secure, efficient digital energy platform, which provides trusted distributed energy resource management (DERM) and virtual power plant (VPP) capabilities to energy companies and end users around the world. These technologies will be useful to help alleviate the worst energy crisis in decades.

Distributed energy resources such as storage, heat pumps and solar panels are indispensable for ensuring clean and resilient energy are provided to the global economy. DERM and VPP technologies leverage AI technology to match supply with demand and optimize the usage of these devices for energy efficiency. While most VPPs available today provide minimal or no security capabilities, Intertrust’s flagship product, Intertrust PlatformTM, delivers highly secure authentication and data management capabilities that enable DERM/VPP platforms to securely support devices and integrate data from multiple vendors and sources while complying with global regulatory requirements.

“Without robust security and authentication, VPPs are ripe for malicious attacks and data breaches,“ said Tony Lee, CEO of EIPGRID. “With Intertrust Platform, we can seamlessly support a large number of secure, distributed, endpoint devices and data sets in their implementations. The result is best-in-class trust, security, and energy efficiency for our customers,” added Lee.

Intertrust Platform authenticates and secures devices and data sets using a hyperscale IoT authentication technology, XPN technology for end-to-end, persistent protection of data and advanced data governance. Coupled with EIPGRID’s advanced AI and energy management platform, the two companies will stand behind the world's most robust and secure VPP/DERM system currently available.

“EIPGRID recognizes that VPPs are useless if compromised or when they leak data,” said Intertrust CEO, Talal G. Shamoon. “VPPs are only effective if they’re able to work securely with the largest number of distributed energy generation sources and endpoint IoT devices. Intertrust’s decades of experience authenticating billions of secure devices make us a uniquely ideal partner in this domain. We’re delighted to partner with EIPGRID to support their platform with secure, distributed management system that brings clean, cost-effective energy to global customers.”

About EIPGRID

EIPGRID Inc. is a community energy services and solutions provider with more than a decade of experience in the energy domain and operations all across the globe. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, the company offers a product line designed to support all energy market players, from community managers and end-users with energy resources, to power aggregators and utilities in charge of the grid. Through EIPGRID’s cutting-edge technology powered by AI, all market participants get to maximize their profits through the most optimal power management while diving into various business applications, including Demand Response, Solar, Energy Storage, EV, Micro-Grid, and simultaneously exploring numerous benefits of the RE100 business model and CO2 trading. For more information and updates, visit EIPGRID’s official website, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM) and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals, including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.