O2 Invests in and Partners with 4M Building Solutions

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has partnered with 4M Building Solutions (www.4-m.com) and its CEO Tim Murch, to support the company’s rapid growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, 4M is a premier full-service commercial cleaning, janitorial, and housekeeping services company with operations spanning 15 states across the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. The Company’s 4,000+ employees clean 135 million square feet of space on a daily basis.

“We are thrilled to partner with O2 to further drive our strong growth trajectory, both organically and through acquisitions, all while enhancing our ability to provide excellent service to our valued customers and supporting our dedicated 4,000+ team members,” said Murch. “We truly believe we have only scratched the surface of our potential, and this investment will help us to cement our leading position in the janitorial services industry.”

4M will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Tim Murch and its current executive leadership team.

Sean Darin at O2 commented, “Tim Murch and his leadership team have developed a thoughtful and disciplined approach to janitorial and housekeeping services, focused on quality, customer service, and proprietary, value-added processes, which has resulted in an industry leading platform poised for organic and inorganic expansion. We believe there are significant tailwinds driving growth for janitorial and cleaning services, which we can capitalize on while continuing to maintain 4M’s reputation as the acquirer of choice within the industry.”

Joe Vallee, also at O2, added, “Tim and his team are truly industry leaders, and we are lucky to call them partners. We look forward to supporting 4M in its next chapter of growth.”

4M is the second platform investment for O2’s most recent fund, O2 Investment Partners Fund IV.

About 4M Building Solutions

Founded in 1978, 4M Building Solutions is a full-service cleaning, janitorial, housekeeping, and disinfection services company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The company’s operations span 15 states across the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. Over 4,000 Team Members provide daily environmentally friendly cleaning to 135 million square feet of space in corporate owner-occupied facilities, multi-tenant office buildings, industrial and manufacturing, logistics, distibution, healthcare, educational, and senior-living facilities. Additional information is available at www.4-m.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.