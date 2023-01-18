Generational Equity Advises Zooka Creative in its Sale to Unite Digital

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Zooka Creative Corporation to Unite Digital Holdings. The acquisition closed January 3, 2023.

Located in Mountain View, California, Zooka Creative (Zooka) is a leading Silicon Valley agency specializing in branding, video production, eCommerce content, and campaigns that drive sales. Celebrating more than 15 years of excellence, Zooka serves clients across multiple industries including B2B technology and B2C consumer goods.

U.S. based Unite Digital Holdings (dba Unite Digital, Unite, or UD), is an agency investment and advisory group exclusively focused on creating a successful, thriving corporate ecosystem for marketing firms to better serve middle market and enterprise clients.

Through acquisition and organic growth, the goal for Unite and agencies within its ecosystem is to proudly serve the largest share of mid-market clients and divisions within large corporations across growth focused industries in the U.S.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and his team, led by Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, James Hermann with support from Sr. Managing Director - Western Region, Lori Galloway, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director Thomas Braun established the initial relationship with Zooka.

“All the parties were very cooperative in expediting a quick close to a mutually agreeable transaction,” said Hermann.

