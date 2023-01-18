Scaleworks acquires Import.io, the leading web data extraction provider for enterprises

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Scaleworks, the B2B SaaS-focused venture equity firm based in San Antonio, Texas, announced the acquisition of Import.io, the leading web data extraction provider for enterprises.

Import.io simplifies and streamlines the data collection process with technology and expertise to deliver web data at scale. With thousands of website feeds collecting over half a trillion data points per month, Import.io powers the analytics capabilities of the world’s most recognized brands. Import.io, founded in London, UK in 2012, was featured on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies with three-year revenue growth of 640%.

Extracting web data at scale is extremely difficult. Gathering meaningful insights from the web involves extracting and structuring data from an ever-changing, infinitely variable source, requiring a substantial investment of resources to maintain.

Paul Lynch, who has previously served as CEO of Chargify and Assembla (former Scaleworks investments) has been appointed CEO, replacing longtime CEO Gary Read. “I am incredibly excited to join Import.io and am eager to build upon the strong technical foundation and reputation that the team has created. Import.io has demonstrated consistently over the last number of years that we offer the best technology tools to our customers and prove time and again that we can solve the most complex web data extraction problems,” said Lynch.

“This is an exciting acquisition for Scaleworks and an excellent addition to our portfolio. Import.io provides critical services to its customers and has an excellent technology pedigree,” commented Ed Byrne, General Partner of Scaleworks. “We look forward to working alongside the Import.io team and its CEO Paul Lynch in this next phase of the company’s expansion.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To learn more about Scaleworks and its portfolio of companies, visit http://www.scaleworks.com. To learn more about Import.io, visit www.import.io.

ABOUT SCALEWORKS

Scaleworks is a SaaS growth fund that acquires and operates B2B software in the lower middle-market. The Scaleworks' "Venture Equity" model takes a hands-on approach to scaling businesses, opening new offices in their San Antonio headquarters, building go-to-market teams, focusing on category design, and investing in capital-efficient growth. Recent portfolio companies include Profitero, Searchspring, Chargify, and Earth Class Mail.

About Import.io

Import.io unlocks a world of web data, delivering it directly to enterprises to fuel business insight and competitive advantage. The Import.io highly scalable web data platform and services extracts, prepares, and integrates high-quality comprehensive web data into customers’ analytics platforms and business applications. The company delivers data to over 800 enterprise customers from millions of web sources. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Import.io maintains offices in London, UK, and Bangalore, India. Import.io was founded in 2012. For more information, visit www.import.io.