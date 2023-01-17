Faraday Future Announces Strategic Agreement with the City of Huanggang in Hubei Province, China and Signs New Shareholder Agreement with FF Global Partners LLC

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) ("FF”, “Faraday Future”, or “the Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the company has signed an Amended and Restated Shareholder Agreement (the “Shareholder Agreement”) with FF Top LLC (“FF Top”), the wholly owned subsidiary of FF Global Partners LLC (“FFGP”). The Company and the China Huanggang Government (“City of Huanggang”) have also reached the non-binding Cooperation Framework Agreement for promoting its US-China dual-home market strategy.

The newly signed Shareholder Agreement solidifies FF Top as an important shareholder with 1:10 super voting rights, subject to shareholder approval, and 1:20 super voting rights when FF’s market cap reaches $3 billion, also subject to shareholder approval. FF Top will also have the right to nominate four FF Top designees among seven board seats on the terms and conditions set forth in the Shareholder Agreement, which would provide FF Fop with control of the FF board of directors together with certain financing approval rights. The appointment or nomination for election to the FF Board of any FF Top designee shall be subject to the prior reasonable verification and/or reasonable approval of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the FF Board subject to certain criteria (and no other verifications or approvals). FF Top has informed the Company that the additional proposals in the Shareholder Agreement are expected to be submitted to shareholders for approval.

According to the Framework Agreement with the City of Huanggang, FF intends to relocate its future FF China Headquarters there which will support its US-China dual home market and US-China Dual DNA strategy.

In accordance with the Framework Agreement, and in furthering complementary advantages, mutual benefit, and common development, both parties are expected to contribute their respective advantages in investment, scientific and technological innovation, industrial transformation, location, and policy. Huanggang is expected to actively assist FF with the industrial layout in Huanggang City, deployment of relevant resources, while providing support for FF’s business ventures in Huanggang City, including but not limited to financial and policy support. Faraday Future intends to relocate its FF China headquarters in Huanggang City, while maintaining its global headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The China headquarters is expected to be jointly funded by the Huanggang Government guide fund, industrial fund, and FF. The Framework Agreement was signed in Q3 of 2022.

“I am very grateful to the FF global partners for their help during the most difficult period of the company in the past, and I also hope to continue to receive help from FFGP in future company financing and other aspects,” said Chen Xuefeng, the Global CEO of FF.

FF expects to start production of a saleable FF 91 Futurist at the end of March 2023, coming off the assembly line in early April, with deliveries before the end of April. The Company has completed manufacturing milestone #6 of FF 91 Futurist, the completion of construction and equipment installation in vehicle assembly areas. This marks six of the seven milestones (the 7th milestone being SOP) to mark its manufacturing achievements towards the start of production of the FF 91 Futurist. In addition, the FF 91 Futurist has also completed significant upgrades of systems and core components from both the vehicle, and I.A.I area – the advanced core, which stands for Internet, Autonomous Driving, and Intelligence.

About the City of Huanggang, Hubei Province, China:

The City of Huanggang is located in the eastern part of Hubei Province, to the south of the Dabie Mountain, north of the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, and at the middle section of the Beijing-Kowloon Railway. Huanggang is a city with rich history and culture. It has a territory of 17,400 square kilometers, a registered population of 7,252,700 and a resident population of 5,782,700. In the first half of 2022, Huanggang City achieved a regional GDP of 115.513 billion RMB, with year-over-year growth of 4.9%, ranking 5th in Hubei province, 8 places up compared with the year before. The main economic indicators continue to maintain a solid growth trajectory, faster than the province level with progress on all fronts.

Huanggang borders the city of Wuhan and is a satellite town of the latter; downtown Huanggang is 70 km away from downtown Wuhan. As an important part of the Greater Wuhan area, Huanggang carries the mission of new energy vehicle development in Hubei Province. Huanggang boasts convenient transportation with 3 high-speed railway stations and well-developed railroad transportation. It is only a 1.5-hour drive from Wuhan Tianhe Airport, the international aviation hub in central China, and 30 km from Ezhou Huahu Airport, the first dedicated cargo airport in Asia. It also has container terminals with direct access to Europe, America, Japan and Korea, etc.

Hubei Province holds a prominent place in China’s auto industry with 2.1 million vehicles produced in 2021, accounting for over 8% of China’s auto production. In 2021, Hubei Province ranked 7th in GDP among 31 Chinese provinces and municipalities.

Hubei Province is equipped with a comprehensive automotive industrial chain and the ability to develop and manufacture complete vehicles and key components of the propulsion system. It also has a talent pool and the foundation for the development of scientific and technological innovation. Hubei Province is accelerating the building of a trillion-dollar automotive industry cluster and a new energy and intelligent automotive industry of nationwide significance.

About Faraday Future:

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet, and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

