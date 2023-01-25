US Air Force Awards Contract to Polysentry to Develop AI-enabled Data Classification Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polysentry, a technology company that builds platforms to integrate and analyze complex data sets, announced today its award of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract from the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

In partnership with the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center (AFNWC) and the USAF Digital Transformation Office (DTO), Polysentry will develop AI-COP, the AI-enabled Classification Operations Platform, that achieves higher accuracies and efficiencies in the automated application of classification markings to documents and other complex data according to customizable government and defense policies.

The volume of government and defense data requiring classification markings is experiencing an exponential increase. New automated data management solutions are needed to meet this growing demand.

Polysentry’s AI-COP platform will bring greater accuracy and scale to existing classification marking workflows, reduce data management overhead, and enable improved access for qualified persons.

“Polysentry was founded with the mission to provide a better way for organizations to analyze and extract knowledge from their ever-growing volumes of data,” said Polysentry CEO Tyler Cicirello. “We are honored to be working side by side with the United States Air Force to develop an AI-enabled data classification platform that meets the needs of their operations – not only for today but for the future.”

About Polysentry

Polysentry is a technology company that provides industry leading data discovery, classification and analysis solutions. Since 2018, Polysentry has been building and deploying mission-ready AI-based platforms that meet rapidly evolving defense and security needs. The company’s software solutions are used by corporations, government, and intelligence organizations.

Polysentry was recently awarded a $950 million ceiling Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) IDIQ Contract for Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). The program leverages open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable JADC2.

