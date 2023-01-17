AM Best to Host Webinar on Using Data for Good: The Importance of Data Variables to Benefit Insurance Consumers

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, titled, “Using Data for Good: The Importance of Data Variables to Benefit Insurance Consumers,” sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (EST). A panel of insurance industry experts, including a former insurance commissioner, will discuss the history of data variables used in the insurance industry, how it benefits consumers and the current regulatory landscape. Register today: http://www.ambest.com/webinars/datavariables/index.html

Among the topics they will address will be:

How credit-based insurance scores help predict risk and benefit consumers

How data availability and technology has helped provide coverage and better pricing for underserved consumers

How carriers can keep a pulse on legislation and other conversations that could impact the industry

How insurers are leveraging technology and its impact to consumers and the industry

Panelists include:

Mark Afable, principal of Afable Consulting, LLC;

Gary Sanginario, associate vice president, Insurance Market Education, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and

Rutger van der Wall, senior vice president, Product Management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.