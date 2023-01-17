NAFCU Announces Piper Sandler as Preferred Partner for Balance Sheet Management Services

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAFCU Services announced today that Piper Sandler is the newest Preferred Partner to join its program serving credit unions.

As a leading financial services firm, Piper Sandler’s holistic approach and broad expertise provides big-picture strategies that satisfy the full-range of diverse credit union models. Through this partnership, credit unions will have greater access to the firm’s team of experts. The partnership was approved following a rigorous, independent review and voting process by credit union CEOs.

“We take great pride in the relationships we have built and the robust solutions we’ve been providing the credit union industry for decades,” said Jake Pettit, co-head of the credit union group at Piper Sandler. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the diversified offerings of the Piper Sandler platform among the NAFCU community.”

“We’re proud to welcome Piper Sandler as a partner, their commitment to the Credit Union Industry through their advisory and capital markets services, will help guide credit unions through the complexities of today’s global markets,” said Randy Salser, NAFCU Services Corporation President.

“With the current market volatility and strong competition credit unions are facing, we realize that more is required of executive teams than ever before. Our seasoned team is equipped to handle these unprecedented challenges while remaining focused on the core identity of what credit unions strive to achieve daily: delivering better rates and products to the members and communities they serve,” said Jon Searles, co-head of the credit union group at Piper Sandler. “As a preferred partner with NAFCU, we are confident we can bring highly personalized results for each individual balance sheet.”

About Piper Sandler

Founded in 1895, Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank with more than 60 offices located across the U.S., in Aberdeen, London and Hong Kong. Through a distinct combination of independent thinking, candid counsel, focused expertise and empowered employees, we deliver integrity, insight and impact to each and every relationship. We transcend transactions to define possibilities—enabling clients to achieve their short-term goals while realizing their long-term vision. Learn more at pipersandler.com.

About NAFCU Services

As part of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, NAFCU Services provides funding, educational content, and a portfolio of trusted and vetted Preferred Partners.

For 40+ years, we’ve served credit unions across the country. Our team of partners delivers groundbreaking ideas and next-gen solutions, enabling credit unions to compete, change the status quo, and grow their institutions. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter.