Virginia American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Town of Cape Charles Water and Sewer Systems

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virginia American Water announced today it has signed a comprehensive asset purchase agreement for the drinking water and wastewater assets of the Town of Cape Charles, Virginia for up to a maximum of $15 million, pending appraised values and regulatory approvals. The combined systems serve 2,300 customers.

As part of the acquisition, Virginia American Water has committed to invest more than $10 million in critical system improvements over the next eight years. Improving drinking water quality is prioritized along with other projects to enhance system reliability and security.

“ We are honored to have been chosen by the Town of Cape Charles to purchase and manage its water and sewer systems. Selling to Virginia American Water will allow the Town to leverage our expertise and decades of water and wastewater experience throughout the state and provide a long-term solution for the town’s water challenges, said Barry Suits, president of Virginia American Water. “Virginia American Water is committed to making the capital investments needed, while keeping rates stable. This acquisition, once approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission, will allow us to provide the residents and businesses of Cape Charles with safe and reliable water service, as we have done for communities throughout Virginia for 170 years”.

“ There are few things more important in a community than safe and dependable water and sewer service. The town has tried hard over the years to meet these needs but has sometimes struggled and found it hard to keep rates reasonable. So, we’ve spent over two years in due diligence trying to find the best way forward, and the Town Council has made the decision to entrust these critical functions to Virginia American Water. VAW’s track record, expertise, and resources will mean improved water quality, environmentally sound operations, and utility rates less than what the town could offer. I’m very excited to begin this new relationship and look forward to the benefits it will bring to Cape Charles,” said John Hozey, Cape Charles Town Manager.

Before completing the acquisition, Virginia American Water must obtain approval by the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC). The Town of Cape Charles and Virginia American Water anticipate completing the acquisition in late 2023 following SCC approval.

