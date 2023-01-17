Pickering Energy Partners Acted as Co-Manager to Cactus, Inc.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pickering Energy Partners (“PEP”) acted as a co-manager on the $150,000,000 follow-on public offering for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) which closed on January 13, 2023.

About Pickering Energy Partners:

Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) is an energy-focused financial services platform. Our expertise spans decades across the entire energy landscape. We’ve deployed over $16 billion across all energy sub-sectors. We are, at our core, trusted energy advisors, investors, and partners alongside our clients. The PEP platform includes Investments, Research, Capital Markets, Investment Banking, and Consulting. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in.

