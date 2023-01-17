Battelle, Viking Global Investors Launch Revive Environmental™

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle, in partnership with Viking Global Investors, is launching a new company called Revive Environmental™. It will provide contaminant mitigation services using key technologies developed by Battelle, including PFAS Annihilator™​ and GAC Renew™​, to isolate, remove and destroy PFAS chemicals in aqueous waste streams and other sources of contamination.

Revive Environmental uses “ready now” patented technologies to deliver PFAS and other emerging contaminant mitigation solutions to address the most complex environmental challenges impacting the nation and local communities.

In 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified more than 120,000 U.S. locations where people may be exposed to PFAS and just recently issued updated health advisories for PFAS; more regulatory pronouncements are expected this year. The PFAS family of chemicals are ubiquitous in the U.S. and around the globe, and most people have them in their bodies and blood. Exposure to PFAS is linked to infertility, thyroid problems, and several types of cancer.

David Trueba will serve as President and CEO of the new company. Trueba comes from Pittsburgh-based Evoqua Water Technologies, a water and wastewater treatment solutions provider for industrial, municipal and recreational customers. While at Evoqua, he served in a variety of roles, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of its Pro-Act Environmental Solutions Division. Trueba also worked for Adams Rite Aerospace, Entek International, LLC and Celanese. He holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at UT Dallas.

“Our mission is to be the premier contaminant mitigation provider, using the most advanced and proven technology that benefits communities and organizations right down to the individual,” Trueba said. “Revive Environmental’s unique offerings enable us to restore communities from contamination while assuring that businesses will be compliant with future regulations.”

Battelle will continue to focus on applied research and development and technology optimization in environmental investigation and remediation, while Revive Environmental deploys PFAS Annihilator™ and GAC Renew™ at scale for maximum impact.

“This is exactly what Battelle was designed to do—deploy technology to better the world,” said Matt Vaughan, Executive Vice President of Battelle’s Applied Science & Technology group. “Our PFAS team has worked hard to create, develop and prove the effectiveness of technologies in the lab and in the field. Now it is time to scale the innovation by creating an ecosystem, Revive Environmental, that will help rid our world of dangerous contaminants.”

Revive Environmental will be headquartered in Columbus, Ohio on Battelle’s King Avenue main campus. Revive Environmental will be jointly owned by Battelle and Viking Global Investors, with each sharing governance of the new company. Specific financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, www.battelle.org.

About Viking Global Investors

Founded in 1999, Viking is a global investment firm that manages over $37 billion of capital for its investors. It has offices in Greenwich, New York, Hong Kong, London, and San Francisco and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.vikingglobal.com.