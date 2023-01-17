PROVEN Announces First-of-Its-kind Skincare Personalization Partnership Bringing PROVEN’s Personalization Technology and Skincare Solutions to Sephora Digital and Brick-and-Mortar Stores

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, PROVEN, the expert in personalized skincare, announces a groundbreaking new partnership with prestige beauty retailer Sephora, bringing PROVEN’s leading skincare personalization technology and skincare solutions to Sephora customers. The partnership, which marks PROVEN’s first entrance into retail and Sephora’s first move into skincare personalization, consists of both digital and brick-and-mortar experiences. The partnership comes as consumer demand for personalized solutions is at an all-time high.

The digital experience launches today and is available to all customers in the United States. Customers can head to sephora.provenskincare.com and take PROVEN's 3-minute Skin Genome Quiz to formulate their personalized skincare. PROVEN will also be searchable on Sephora’s main website and customers who purchase PROVEN through the site will also receive Sephora Beauty Insider points. $1 spent on PROVEN is equivalent to 1 Sephora Beauty Insider Point.

The brick-and-mortar experience launches later in 2023 at select locations across the United States. There will be interactive displays where customers can take the Skin Genome Quiz and learn about the benefits of personalized skincare. Further details will be released later in the year.

PROVEN and Sephora have collaborated for many years. In 2018, PROVEN participated in Sephora Accelerate, the retailer’s brand incubation program dedicated to building a community of innovative, inspirational brand founders in beauty. The companies began planning this partnership in August 2021.

“I have long believed that personalization is the future of skincare, and this groundbreaking partnership is the clearest evidence yet,” said PROVEN co-founder and CEO Ming S. Zhao. “Bringing personalization to retail is not an easy task, but with the strength and savvy of Sephora, combined with our amazing team and leading technology, we are able to bring our innovative approach and beloved products to customers in a way they crave. All of us at PROVEN are proud to be partnering with Sephora and are thrilled to provide an entirely new customer base with skincare solutions as unique as they are.”

“We are so pleased to work alongside PROVEN and bring our clients effective, personalized skincare solutions in this new format,” said Brooke Banwart, SVP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. “With its cutting-edge technology and scientific expertise, PROVEN offers custom skincare routines that account for several individual factors – like lifestyle and genetic background – to deliver efficacious results. We look forward to introducing this innovative partnership to our clients and know they will be excited by this truly unique system.”

To formulate custom skincare, customers will visit sephora.provenskincare.com and take PROVEN's 3-minute Skin Genome Quiz. Using the answers to the quiz, PROVEN's algorithm instantly analyzes millions of factors to select the best ingredients for their skin. PROVEN also adjusts its formulations every eight weeks to evolve with the customer based on key factors including changing seasons, the skins’ tolerance to active ingredients, geographical moves, aging, and pregnancy. As a customer’s skin changes, their skincare evolves with them.

PROVEN was founded in 2017 by Ming Zhao and Dr. Amy Yuan and launched in 2019. The company has grown rapidly to become the leading luxury skincare personalization brand. The company received the 2018 MIT Artificial Intelligence Technology Award, was awarded Best Use of Technology at the 2022 Glossy Beauty Awards for its proprietary Skin Genome Project, reached more than $30 million in revenue in just three years, expanded internationally, and was granted a groundbreaking personalization patent.

PROVEN creates simple, personalized, and clinically proven skincare products at scale thanks to its proprietary Skin Genome Project — the largest beauty database on earth. The Skin Genome Project takes the following data into account in order to craft personalized products for consumers:

The effectiveness of over 20,238 skincare ingredients.

Information about over 100,000 individual products (luxury, prescription, generic, etc.).

Over 20 million testimonials from real people.

Over 4,000 scientific publications.

The water hardness, humidity level, and UV index where you live.

The PROVEN products available through this partnership include Personalized Cleaner, Personalized Day Moisturizer, and Personalized Night Cream. The products can be conveniently purchased as a system or purchased separately. Products will be shipped directly to customers’ homes.

About PROVEN

PROVEN is the expert in personalized skincare. Founded in 2017 by Ming Zhao and Dr. Amy Yuan, PROVEN is taking on the one-size-fits-all skincare industry by pioneering personalized skincare products that adapt with you as you move through life. Via its proprietary Skin Genome Project, the largest beauty database on earth, PROVEN learns about its customer’s individual skincare needs and concerns and creates personalized skincare products as unique as they are. Learn more at www.provenskincare.com.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl’s, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 600 locations nationwide and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, previous press releases, view media kit, and more, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email ExternalComms@Sephora.com.