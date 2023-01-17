Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement

LIMOGES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2022:
- 111,230 shares
- €18,840,413
In the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,432
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,366
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,407,398 shares for €105,576,353
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,410,901 shares for €105,923,752
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2022), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 114,733 shares
- €18,493,014
In the first half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 12,384
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 15,576
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,634,456 shares for €135,861,084
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,552,669 shares for €129,015,648
------------------------------------------------------------
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|
Date
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Quantity
|
Number of
|
Traded volume
|
Quantity
|
Number of
|
Traded volume
|
01/07/2022
|
18 500
|
99
|
1 286 010
|
18 500
|
115
|
1 290 700
|
04/07/2022
|
2 000
|
31
|
141 200
|
4 000
|
27
|
283 100
|
05/07/2022
|
18 000
|
116
|
1 271 556
|
15 000
|
164
|
1 060 808
|
06/07/2022
|
8 000
|
26
|
568 500
|
11 000
|
127
|
785 329
|
07/07/2022
|
2 000
|
12
|
145 000
|
2 000
|
15
|
145 200
|
08/07/2022
|
18 000
|
75
|
1 297 010
|
18 000
|
205
|
1 298 850
|
11/07/2022
|
12 500
|
59
|
893 610
|
12 500
|
119
|
896 010
|
12/07/2022
|
8 855
|
96
|
639 259
|
11 255
|
114
|
814 944
|
13/07/2022
|
24 500
|
192
|
1 783 782
|
24 500
|
350
|
1 788 044
|
14/07/2022
|
24 500
|
147
|
1 769 496
|
24 500
|
240
|
1 772 230
|
15/07/2022
|
14 000
|
89
|
1 005 400
|
16 500
|
170
|
1 189 768
|
18/07/2022
|
18 500
|
178
|
1 369 986
|
18 500
|
155
|
1 371 640
|
19/07/2022
|
19 714
|
158
|
1 450 550
|
21 464
|
272
|
1 582 264
|
20/07/2022
|
19 500
|
189
|
1 479 176
|
22 000
|
306
|
1 673 966
|
21/07/2022
|
3 470
|
40
|
267 222
|
5 570
|
51
|
428 986
|
22/07/2022
|
6 448
|
50
|
503 404
|
7 084
|
129
|
554 257
|
25/07/2022
|
13 500
|
114
|
1 049 145
|
9 720
|
101
|
755 588
|
26/07/2022
|
11 429
|
87
|
873 883
|
11 429
|
131
|
874 673
|
27/07/2022
|
3 246
|
48
|
250 027
|
4 500
|
58
|
347 627
|
28/07/2022
|
|
|
|
5 405
|
27
|
428 523
|
29/07/2022
|
20 500
|
58
|
1 641 040
|
20 500
|
125
|
1 643 058
|
01/08/2022
|
6 080
|
82
|
488 117
|
7 000
|
66
|
562 800
|
02/08/2022
|
17 500
|
110
|
1 392 600
|
5 087
|
27
|
405 716
|
03/08/2022
|
5 128
|
28
|
405 199
|
17 541
|
188
|
1 395 330
|
04/08/2022
|
7 400
|
62
|
594 946
|
8 500
|
89
|
683 710
|
05/08/2022
|
14 500
|
82
|
1 161 370
|
12 500
|
198
|
1 005 150
|
08/08/2022
|
2 000
|
15
|
160 500
|
4 000
|
21
|
321 320
|
09/08/2022
|
11 652
|
102
|
925 200
|
7 652
|
101
|
608 535
|
10/08/2022
|
10 000
|
63
|
793 218
|
10 000
|
54
|
793 492
|
11/08/2022
|
11 840
|
95
|
954 238
|
11 840
|
135
|
955 387
|
12/08/2022
|
17 500
|
140
|
1 408 470
|
17 500
|
266
|
1 410 688
|
15/08/2022
|
8 000
|
57
|
646 860
|
8 000
|
59
|
647 880
|
16/08/2022
|
15 000
|
114
|
1 211 340
|
15 000
|
130
|
1 212 000
|
17/08/2022
|
13 000
|
89
|
1 048 450
|
10 550
|
143
|
851 296
|
18/08/2022
|
10 500
|
97
|
839 410
|
12 000
|
108
|
960 130
|
19/08/2022
|
7 009
|
52
|
560 215
|
4 000
|
44
|
320 594
|
22/08/2022
|
20 000
|
102
|
1 566 620
|
|
|
|
23/08/2022
|
12 500
|
105
|
950 590
|
12 500
|
102
|
952 496
|
24/08/2022
|
10 500
|
68
|
795 090
|
10 500
|
67
|
796 320
|
25/08/2022
|
18 000
|
102
|
1 357 080
|
11 202
|
82
|
846 832
|
26/08/2022
|
15 500
|
117
|
1 159 650
|
13 894
|
116
|
1 047 101
|
29/08/2022
|
19 000
|
115
|
1 376 782
|
19 000
|
130
|
1 379 500
|
30/08/2022
|
|
|
|
8 404
|
40
|
618 757
|
31/08/2022
|
16 216
|
113
|
1 183 948
|
10 500
|
70
|
771 600
|
01/09/2022
|
2 000
|
14
|
144 560
|
5 000
|
34
|
364 480
|
02/09/2022
|
7 500
|
53
|
539 890
|
10 500
|
67
|
760 370
|
05/09/2022
|
11 000
|
52
|
790 460
|
11 000
|
83
|
793 900
|
06/09/2022
|
10 000
|
71
|
730 940
|
10 000
|
56
|
732 340
|
07/09/2022
|
7 500
|
61
|
548 360
|
8 500
|
56
|
623 860
|
08/09/2022
|
14 000
|
73
|
1 032 160
|
14 000
|
76
|
1 034 700
|
09/09/2022
|
|
|
|
4 068
|
35
|
303 346
|
12/09/2022
|
3 107
|
19
|
232 824
|
7 107
|
48
|
537 165
|
13/09/2022
|
16 000
|
105
|
1 213 270
|
11 891
|
77
|
906 701
|
14/09/2022
|
20 000
|
38
|
1 453 600
|
20 000
|
160
|
1 457 700
|
15/09/2022
|
11 500
|
85
|
825 332
|
4 700
|
26
|
340 054
|
16/09/2022
|
18 000
|
77
|
1 256 699
|
15 000
|
104
|
1 054 235
|
19/09/2022
|
13 663
|
76
|
938 575
|
13 663
|
81
|
941 768
|
20/09/2022
|
16 000
|
82
|
1 100 520
|
2 000
|
14
|
139 120
|
21/09/2022
|
6 500
|
40
|
435 250
|
20 500
|
125
|
1 401 480
|
22/09/2022
|
7 204
|
45
|
486 962
|
7 240
|
54
|
490 381
|
23/09/2022
|
15 000
|
78
|
998 790
|
2 500
|
15
|
167 700
|
26/09/2022
|
6 500
|
50
|
426 750
|
18 500
|
129
|
1 225 946
|
27/09/2022
|
10 706
|
72
|
706 936
|
7 294
|
61
|
484 624
|
28/09/2022
|
9 500
|
46
|
621 230
|
10 500
|
73
|
689 740
|
29/09/2022
|
15 000
|
94
|
987 020
|
3 500
|
35
|
231 810
|
30/09/2022
|
|
|
|
14 412
|
102
|
954 058
|
03/10/2022
|
5 500
|
27
|
362 160
|
8 619
|
69
|
573 533
|
04/10/2022
|
|
|
|
7 000
|
44
|
487 260
|
05/10/2022
|
6 000
|
26
|
423 060
|
6 000
|
37
|
424 020
|
06/10/2022
|
2 000
|
16
|
141 520
|
3 000
|
24
|
213 280
|
07/10/2022
|
20 500
|
105
|
1 431 250
|
7 500
|
10
|
531 800
|
10/10/2022
|
1 500
|
12
|
102 000
|
14 500
|
116
|
1 004 920
|
11/10/2022
|
10 500
|
63
|
715 510
|
10 500
|
109
|
718 060
|
12/10/2022
|
9 000
|
57
|
616 100
|
9 000
|
72
|
617 840
|
13/10/2022
|
14 000
|
97
|
945 600
|
15 000
|
110
|
1 018 549
|
14/10/2022
|
7 000
|
63
|
489 400
|
7 000
|
67
|
493 180
|
17/10/2022
|
14 000
|
75
|
972 510
|
18 000
|
117
|
1 258 660
|
18/10/2022
|
10 000
|
42
|
732 000
|
10 000
|
71
|
734 200
|
19/10/2022
|
7 500
|
46
|
550 390
|
7 500
|
71
|
551 680
|
20/10/2022
|
8 500
|
49
|
614 300
|
8 500
|
72
|
615 998
|
21/10/2022
|
14 000
|
79
|
1 004 570
|
14 001
|
76
|
1 007 403
|
24/10/2022
|
6 000
|
47
|
442 680
|
6 000
|
38
|
443 720
|
25/10/2022
|
5 500
|
45
|
409 010
|
8 500
|
62
|
638 460
|
26/10/2022
|
2 500
|
12
|
190 650
|
7 000
|
49
|
542 000
|
27/10/2022
|
20 000
|
114
|
1 537 420
|
20 000
|
174
|
1 539 750
|
28/10/2022
|
8 500
|
80
|
649 700
|
10 500
|
83
|
807 440
|
31/10/2022
|
7 000
|
44
|
539 000
|
7 000
|
53
|
540 479
|
01/11/2022
|
|
|
|
4 000
|
22
|
312 300
|
02/11/2022
|
11 500
|
87
|
890 660
|
11 500
|
50
|
893 290
|
03/11/2022
|
19 000
|
86
|
1 337 600
|
19 000
|
127
|
1 355 800
|
04/11/2022
|
6 000
|
75
|
442 800
|
6 000
|
42
|
444 800
|
07/11/2022
|
8 500
|
72
|
626 670
|
8 500
|
58
|
628 370
|
08/11/2022
|
4 000
|
23
|
292 920
|
8 000
|
50
|
592 060
|
09/11/2022
|
3 000
|
26
|
226 500
|
3 000
|
17
|
227 200
|
10/11/2022
|
14 000
|
76
|
1 048 560
|
24 000
|
162
|
1 826 050
|
11/11/2022
|
4 000
|
47
|
315 240
|
6 000
|
55
|
477 240
|
14/11/2022
|
10 500
|
95
|
841 670
|
10 500
|
91
|
844 080
|
15/11/2022
|
9 000
|
70
|
718 760
|
9 000
|
80
|
721 740
|
16/11/2022
|
22 500
|
136
|
1 773 190
|
17 500
|
131
|
1 382 210
|
17/11/2022
|
10 500
|
71
|
816 280
|
11 500
|
109
|
900 090
|
18/11/2022
|
6 270
|
23
|
488 433
|
10 270
|
74
|
806 790
|
21/11/2022
|
10 500
|
72
|
828 155
|
10 500
|
85
|
828 510
|
22/11/2022
|
28 500
|
265
|
2 240 570
|
28 500
|
257
|
2 242 637
|
23/11/2022
|
10 750
|
84
|
848 630
|
13 500
|
156
|
1 067 800
|
24/11/2022
|
9 800
|
70
|
782 526
|
8 300
|
73
|
663 919
|
25/11/2022
|
7 000
|
69
|
558 250
|
7 000
|
57
|
558 840
|
28/11/2022
|
12 000
|
71
|
953 520
|
3 500
|
42
|
278 250
|
29/11/2022
|
20 000
|
135
|
1 570 504
|
14 535
|
220
|
1 143 235
|
30/11/2022
|
16 500
|
88
|
1 283 350
|
12 500
|
89
|
974 250
|
01/12/2022
|
4 000
|
39
|
316 280
|
13 000
|
126
|
1 029 000
|
02/12/2022
|
19 500
|
129
|
1 547 200
|
16 050
|
176
|
1 273 344
|
05/12/2022
|
26 774
|
204
|
2 138 916
|
26 000
|
199
|
2 088 484
|
06/12/2022
|
16 000
|
143
|
1 261 860
|
16 000
|
173
|
1 262 790
|
07/12/2022
|
9 426
|
82
|
743 601
|
11 396
|
119
|
899 701
|
08/12/2022
|
13 000
|
84
|
1 022 390
|
2 000
|
17
|
159 400
|
09/12/2022
|
975
|
4
|
76 440
|
11 975
|
100
|
942 693
|
12/12/2022
|
7 500
|
57
|
590 710
|
4 000
|
19
|
315 460
|
13/12/2022
|
6 159
|
54
|
487 596
|
12 000
|
84
|
953 490
|
14/12/2022
|
6 500
|
41
|
517 146
|
6 500
|
82
|
517 570
|
15/12/2022
|
28 000
|
153
|
2 191 350
|
15 850
|
226
|
1 240 718
|
16/12/2022
|
11 250
|
57
|
861 825
|
11 250
|
101
|
862 250
|
19/12/2022
|
5 046
|
38
|
386 488
|
5 000
|
31
|
383 680
|
20/12/2022
|
10 500
|
56
|
794 960
|
10 500
|
83
|
796 510
|
21/12/2022
|
6 000
|
52
|
454 880
|
6 000
|
43
|
455 780
|
22/12/2022
|
14 000
|
115
|
1 067 600
|
2 000
|
13
|
154 240
|
23/12/2022
|
1 005
|
5
|
75 295
|
4 005
|
26
|
301 856
|
27/12/2022
|
7 000
|
56
|
531 250
|
7 500
|
82
|
570 130
|
28/12/2022
|
15 500
|
115
|
1 168 990
|
14 678
|
157
|
1 107 629
|
29/12/2022
|
4 276
|
38
|
320 832
|
7 000
|
77
|
527 380
|
30/12/2022
|
15 000
|
65
|
1 131 850
|
13 000
|
113
|
982 275
Key financial dates:
-
2022 annual results: February 9, 2023
“Quiet period1” starts January 10, 2023
-
2022 first-quarter results: May 4, 2023
“Quiet period1” starts April 4, 2023
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 31, 2023
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com