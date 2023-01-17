Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2022:

- 111,230 shares
- €18,840,413

In the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,432
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,366
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,407,398 shares for €105,576,353
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,410,901 shares for €105,923,752

Recap:

  • At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2022), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 114,733 shares
- €18,493,014

In the first half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 12,384
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 15,576
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,634,456 shares for €135,861,084
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,552,669 shares for €129,015,648

------------------------------------------------------------

  • When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Date

Buy

Sell

Quantity

Number of
executions

Traded volume

Quantity

Number of
executions

Traded volume

01/07/2022

18 500

99

1 286 010

18 500

115

1 290 700

04/07/2022

2 000

31

141 200

4 000

27

283 100

05/07/2022

18 000

116

1 271 556

15 000

164

1 060 808

06/07/2022

8 000

26

568 500

11 000

127

785 329

07/07/2022

2 000

12

145 000

2 000

15

145 200

08/07/2022

18 000

75

1 297 010

18 000

205

1 298 850

11/07/2022

12 500

59

893 610

12 500

119

896 010

12/07/2022

8 855

96

639 259

11 255

114

814 944

13/07/2022

24 500

192

1 783 782

24 500

350

1 788 044

14/07/2022

24 500

147

1 769 496

24 500

240

1 772 230

15/07/2022

14 000

89

1 005 400

16 500

170

1 189 768

18/07/2022

18 500

178

1 369 986

18 500

155

1 371 640

19/07/2022

19 714

158

1 450 550

21 464

272

1 582 264

20/07/2022

19 500

189

1 479 176

22 000

306

1 673 966

21/07/2022

3 470

40

267 222

5 570

51

428 986

22/07/2022

6 448

50

503 404

7 084

129

554 257

25/07/2022

13 500

114

1 049 145

9 720

101

755 588

26/07/2022

11 429

87

873 883

11 429

131

874 673

27/07/2022

3 246

48

250 027

4 500

58

347 627

28/07/2022

 

 

 

5 405

27

428 523

29/07/2022

20 500

58

1 641 040

20 500

125

1 643 058

01/08/2022

6 080

82

488 117

7 000

66

562 800

02/08/2022

17 500

110

1 392 600

5 087

27

405 716

03/08/2022

5 128

28

405 199

17 541

188

1 395 330

04/08/2022

7 400

62

594 946

8 500

89

683 710

05/08/2022

14 500

82

1 161 370

12 500

198

1 005 150

08/08/2022

2 000

15

160 500

4 000

21

321 320

09/08/2022

11 652

102

925 200

7 652

101

608 535

10/08/2022

10 000

63

793 218

10 000

54

793 492

11/08/2022

11 840

95

954 238

11 840

135

955 387

12/08/2022

17 500

140

1 408 470

17 500

266

1 410 688

15/08/2022

8 000

57

646 860

8 000

59

647 880

16/08/2022

15 000

114

1 211 340

15 000

130

1 212 000

17/08/2022

13 000

89

1 048 450

10 550

143

851 296

18/08/2022

10 500

97

839 410

12 000

108

960 130

19/08/2022

7 009

52

560 215

4 000

44

320 594

22/08/2022

20 000

102

1 566 620

 

 

 

23/08/2022

12 500

105

950 590

12 500

102

952 496

24/08/2022

10 500

68

795 090

10 500

67

796 320

25/08/2022

18 000

102

1 357 080

11 202

82

846 832

26/08/2022

15 500

117

1 159 650

13 894

116

1 047 101

29/08/2022

19 000

115

1 376 782

19 000

130

1 379 500

30/08/2022

 

 

 

8 404

40

618 757

31/08/2022

16 216

113

1 183 948

10 500

70

771 600

01/09/2022

2 000

14

144 560

5 000

34

364 480

02/09/2022

7 500

53

539 890

10 500

67

760 370

05/09/2022

11 000

52

790 460

11 000

83

793 900

06/09/2022

10 000

71

730 940

10 000

56

732 340

07/09/2022

7 500

61

548 360

8 500

56

623 860

08/09/2022

14 000

73

1 032 160

14 000

76

1 034 700

09/09/2022

 

 

 

4 068

35

303 346

12/09/2022

3 107

19

232 824

7 107

48

537 165

13/09/2022

16 000

105

1 213 270

11 891

77

906 701

14/09/2022

20 000

38

1 453 600

20 000

160

1 457 700

15/09/2022

11 500

85

825 332

4 700

26

340 054

16/09/2022

18 000

77

1 256 699

15 000

104

1 054 235

19/09/2022

13 663

76

938 575

13 663

81

941 768

20/09/2022

16 000

82

1 100 520

2 000

14

139 120

21/09/2022

6 500

40

435 250

20 500

125

1 401 480

22/09/2022

7 204

45

486 962

7 240

54

490 381

23/09/2022

15 000

78

998 790

2 500

15

167 700

26/09/2022

6 500

50

426 750

18 500

129

1 225 946

27/09/2022

10 706

72

706 936

7 294

61

484 624

28/09/2022

9 500

46

621 230

10 500

73

689 740

29/09/2022

15 000

94

987 020

3 500

35

231 810

30/09/2022

 

 

 

14 412

102

954 058

03/10/2022

5 500

27

362 160

8 619

69

573 533

04/10/2022

 

 

 

7 000

44

487 260

05/10/2022

6 000

26

423 060

6 000

37

424 020

06/10/2022

2 000

16

141 520

3 000

24

213 280

07/10/2022

20 500

105

1 431 250

7 500

10

531 800

10/10/2022

1 500

12

102 000

14 500

116

1 004 920

11/10/2022

10 500

63

715 510

10 500

109

718 060

12/10/2022

9 000

57

616 100

9 000

72

617 840

13/10/2022

14 000

97

945 600

15 000

110

1 018 549

14/10/2022

7 000

63

489 400

7 000

67

493 180

17/10/2022

14 000

75

972 510

18 000

117

1 258 660

18/10/2022

10 000

42

732 000

10 000

71

734 200

19/10/2022

7 500

46

550 390

7 500

71

551 680

20/10/2022

8 500

49

614 300

8 500

72

615 998

21/10/2022

14 000

79

1 004 570

14 001

76

1 007 403

24/10/2022

6 000

47

442 680

6 000

38

443 720

25/10/2022

5 500

45

409 010

8 500

62

638 460

26/10/2022

2 500

12

190 650

7 000

49

542 000

27/10/2022

20 000

114

1 537 420

20 000

174

1 539 750

28/10/2022

8 500

80

649 700

10 500

83

807 440

31/10/2022

7 000

44

539 000

7 000

53

540 479

01/11/2022

 

 

 

4 000

22

312 300

02/11/2022

11 500

87

890 660

11 500

50

893 290

03/11/2022

19 000

86

1 337 600

19 000

127

1 355 800

04/11/2022

6 000

75

442 800

6 000

42

444 800

07/11/2022

8 500

72

626 670

8 500

58

628 370

08/11/2022

4 000

23

292 920

8 000

50

592 060

09/11/2022

3 000

26

226 500

3 000

17

227 200

10/11/2022

14 000

76

1 048 560

24 000

162

1 826 050

11/11/2022

4 000

47

315 240

6 000

55

477 240

14/11/2022

10 500

95

841 670

10 500

91

844 080

15/11/2022

9 000

70

718 760

9 000

80

721 740

16/11/2022

22 500

136

1 773 190

17 500

131

1 382 210

17/11/2022

10 500

71

816 280

11 500

109

900 090

18/11/2022

6 270

23

488 433

10 270

74

806 790

21/11/2022

10 500

72

828 155

10 500

85

828 510

22/11/2022

28 500

265

2 240 570

28 500

257

2 242 637

23/11/2022

10 750

84

848 630

13 500

156

1 067 800

24/11/2022

9 800

70

782 526

8 300

73

663 919

25/11/2022

7 000

69

558 250

7 000

57

558 840

28/11/2022

12 000

71

953 520

3 500

42

278 250

29/11/2022

20 000

135

1 570 504

14 535

220

1 143 235

30/11/2022

16 500

88

1 283 350

12 500

89

974 250

01/12/2022

4 000

39

316 280

13 000

126

1 029 000

02/12/2022

19 500

129

1 547 200

16 050

176

1 273 344

05/12/2022

26 774

204

2 138 916

26 000

199

2 088 484

06/12/2022

16 000

143

1 261 860

16 000

173

1 262 790

07/12/2022

9 426

82

743 601

11 396

119

899 701

08/12/2022

13 000

84

1 022 390

2 000

17

159 400

09/12/2022

975

4

76 440

11 975

100

942 693

12/12/2022

7 500

57

590 710

4 000

19

315 460

13/12/2022

6 159

54

487 596

12 000

84

953 490

14/12/2022

6 500

41

517 146

6 500

82

517 570

15/12/2022

28 000

153

2 191 350

15 850

226

1 240 718

16/12/2022

11 250

57

861 825

11 250

101

862 250

19/12/2022

5 046

38

386 488

5 000

31

383 680

20/12/2022

10 500

56

794 960

10 500

83

796 510

21/12/2022

6 000

52

454 880

6 000

43

455 780

22/12/2022

14 000

115

1 067 600

2 000

13

154 240

23/12/2022

1 005

5

75 295

4 005

26

301 856

27/12/2022

7 000

56

531 250

7 500

82

570 130

28/12/2022

15 500

115

1 168 990

14 678

157

1 107 629

29/12/2022

4 276

38

320 832

7 000

77

527 380

30/12/2022

15 000

65

1 131 850

13 000

113

982 275

Key financial dates:

  • 2022 annual results: February 9, 2023
    “Quiet period1” starts January 10, 2023
  • 2022 first-quarter results: May 4, 2023
    “Quiet period1” starts April 4, 2023
  • General Meeting of Shareholders: May 31, 2023

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

Contacts

Investor relations
Legrand
Ronan Marc
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations
TBWA Corporate
Tiphaine Raffray
Mob: +33 (0)6 58 27 78 98
tiphaine.raffray@tbwa-corporate.com

