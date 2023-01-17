Pacific West Partners With Eagle Remediation and Demolition Services

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific West, LLC (“Pacific West”), a leading specialized rail and industrial services business serving the western United States, announces its investment in Eagle Remediation and Demolition Services (“Eagle”), a leading provider of turn-key environmental services in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. The Eagle partnership enables Pacific West to capitalize on their expansion strategy of growing both geographically in the western US and increasing their environmental service capabilities. Pacific West’s proven operating concept of “locally managed, centrally supported” will be expanded with this partnership.

“We are excited to check so many boxes with the addition of Eagle to the Pacific West family. Pacific West has been seeking to add on to our portfolio of services and customers and to extend our geographic reach,” Pacific West CEO, Peter Touesnard noted “We have found precisely that with Mark Anderson and the wonderful team and company he has developed at Eagle. Pacific West is excited to have Mark as a key member of the Pacific West executive team and an investor. We look forward to welcoming the dedicated Eagle employees and continuing to provide superior service to Eagle’s customers.”

Founded in 2012 and headquartered outside of Fort Worth in Springtown, Texas, Eagle is focused on serving the needs of railroads, industrial, commercial, real estate and numerous other customers by providing a variety of remediation, environmental drilling, abatement, demolition and other services to multiple end markets.

“I am excited for my team and I at Eagle to join Pacific West and help find new opportunities to expand Pacific West’s environmental services. The Pacific West platform is a great place for us all to grow as we share the same culture of customer service excellence,” said Mark Anderson, Eagle founder and new Pacific West Vice President of Environmental.

James Samuelsen, Principal at Bluejay Capital said, “We are thrilled to be executing our organic and now acquisition growth strategy for Pacific West. Bluejay will continue to support the Pacific West and Eagle teams and look forward to additional expansions very soon.”

About Bluejay Capital Partners

Bluejay Capital is an operating partner actively investing in transportation and logistics businesses. The team is comprised of senior M&A professionals who specialize in improving financial and operational performance. They have more than 120 years of combined experience in transportation and logistics with a proven track record of value creation. www.bluejay-capital.com

About Pacific West

Pacific West is an industrial and mechanical contracting firm serving the western U.S. since 1988. Based in Salt Lake City, the company provides a wide range of services to clients including construction of railroad locomotive fueling facilities, rail yard air brake networks, wastewater treatment facilities, above and below ground mechanical facilities and security fencing. Additional services include 24/7 emergency response assistance, environmental remediation work, trenchless pipe activity, vacuum truck resources and a variety of ongoing maintenance services. www.pacwestllc.com