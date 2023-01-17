Swiss American CDMO Sliding into a “Frictionless Future” with LiquiGlide Agreement

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiss American CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), a Dallas-based medical device and drug product manufacturer specializing in topical skin care products, announces its new agreement with LiquiGlide, the inventors of the EveryDrop™ dispensing platform, a breakthrough non-toxic slippery surface technology that eliminates the friction between solids and liquids, resulting in zero product waste for consumer packaged goods. With this agreement, Swiss-American is the first CDMO offering LiquiGlide’s technology to the global skin care market. The technology is made from materials classified as safe by the FDA, meets rigorous safety and regulatory standards, and has been commercially launched in Europe, North America and Asia in other packaged goods categories.

“Swiss-American brings continuous innovation to our clients, resulting in breakthrough skin and sun care formulations and new pathways in production and packaging. We are excited to bring this technology to the skin care market and are ready to leverage our quality and product safety standards to ensure successful and compliant product launches,” said Komel Grover, president and CEO of Swiss American CDMO. “If a consumer spends $20 for a lotion, they should get $20 worth from the bottle. Another great benefit is the remaining packaging is better prepared for recycling in a more sustainable manner.”

“We are thrilled to work with a leading manufacturing firm like Swiss-American CDMO that is as rigorous about quality, safety and compliance as we are,” said Daniel Rippy, CEO of LiquiGlide. “In addition, beyond the significant sustainability advantages of the technology, the EveryDrop dispensing platform is a tool for product developers to reimagine products and packaging to create new user experiences and differentiate from competitors. We are excited to partner with Swiss American CDMO to offer products that are better for brands, consumers and the planet.”

LiquiGlide’s research indicates that, world-wide, more than 50 billion packages sold every year will be discarded with enough product remaining inside to fill 110,000 semi-trucks. But with LiquiGlide, because all product is evacuated, the package is more acceptable to recycling centers. Swiss-American will leverage global skin care expertise, in close partnership with LiquiGlide, to introduce this win-win solution.

“This agreement with LiquiGlide is a testament to our focus on bringing groundbreaking technology and innovation to our clients and their consumers,” Grover said. “We look forward to 2023 and what this new technology will enable our team of scientists to achieve, when coupled with our flexible, lean manufacturing and strong partnerships.”

About Swiss American CDMO

Swiss American CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) delivers breakthrough innovation and superior manufacturing of topical solutions to global skin companies and personal care products including cosmetic, OTC drug and medical device regulatory pathways. For over 30 years, Dallas-based Swiss-American has helped build popular brands using a unique blend of marketplace insight, scientific formulation and quality-driven, lean manufacturing expertise. www.sacdmo.com

About LiquiGlide

LiquiGlide’s revolutionary technology eliminates the friction between liquids and solids to allow liquids to flow with ease. Invented at MIT by Dave Smith and Professor Kripa Varanasi, LiquiGlide’s technology eliminates a fundamental design constraint and enables real, powerful breakthroughs across industries, transforming the way we manufacture package, and consume viscous products. LiquiGlide also improves quality of life and patient care by enabling medical devices that can reduce the risk of occlusion and infection as well as improve the delivery of highly viscous drugs and biologics. To learn more, visit https://liquiglide.com/.