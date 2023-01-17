Good Foods introduces Dairy Free Roasted Garlic Dip

Good Foods has expanded its plant-based product portfolio with the launch of its delicious, dairy free Roasted Garlic Dip, now available at select Target stores and coming soon to shop.goodfoods.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Good Foods has expanded its plant-based product portfolio with the launch of its delicious, dairy free Roasted Garlic Dip, now available at select Target stores and coming soon to shop.goodfoods.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamoles, has expanded its plant-based product portfolio with the launch of its delicious, dairy free Roasted Garlic Dip. This robust, flavor-packed dip is available now at select Target stores and soon on shop.goodfoods.com to help everyone kick off the new year with an elevated dish, spread or snack.

Good Foods Roasted Garlic Dip (8 oz., MSRP: $4.99) is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, including a blend of garlic, tahini and a hint of lemon. Containing just 70 calories per serving, the brand’s latest better-for-you innovation is vegan, gluten free and contains no added sugar, making it the ultimate diet-accessible dip full of delicious garlic flavor that pairs well with wraps, salads, flatbreads, mashed potatoes and more.

Recent consumer research conducted by Good Foods revealed roasted garlic as the highest-ranked flavor profile, with 69% of the study’s respondents saying that they would likely purchase a dip of this flavor. This signaled an opportunity for Good Foods to add a new product to its tasty line of plant-based dips.

“This savory dip perfectly blends delicious taste and better-for-you benefits, especially for those refocusing and reprioritizing healthier snacking habits in the new year,” said Briana Voss, senior director of omni-channel marketing for Good Foods. “We’ve made this versatile and flavorful, plant-based dip with every lifestyle in mind.”

For more information about Good Foods, visit the website and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Good Foods

Good Foods Group, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.