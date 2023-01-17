RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline Experiences Nearly 50% Increase in Calls After Lifetime Airs Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAINN released the following statement after the January 2, 2023 and January 3, 2023 airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter, which featured RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline, 800.656.HOPE (4673) and website online.RAINN.org.

“Following the premiere of Surviving R. Kelly III: The Final Chapter, calls to RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline increased 46%. Many of the survivors who called had never told anyone what happened before speaking with hotline staff. We thank Lifetime for its continued partnership and connecting the audience with RAINN’s critical support services,” said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN’s president and founder.

“When Surviving R. Kelly first aired in 2018, we had no idea how many people it would reach and touch. Now to see the number of calls to the National Assault Hotline continue to rise with the final installment, it is further proof this story needed to be told,” said Brie Miranda Bryant, SVP, Unscripted Programming and Development, Lifetime.

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter was watched by over 3.5 million total viewers across linear and on digital.

About RAINN

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online.rainn.org.