On The Revel Presents New York’s Premier Cannabis Conference: The Revelry Winter Conference 2023

Video: “We Are New York Cannabis,” by On The Revel, celebrating the opening of New York’s adult-use cannabis market.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On The Revel, the parent company for a collection of curated educational and networking experiences democratizing information for those interested in the regulated cannabis industry, returns to New York City this February with The Revelry Cannabis Conference — For The People.

Commemorating On The Revel’s 14th event to date, The Revelry Winter Conference 2023 will be bigger and better than ever — it’s a one-of-a-kind cannabis business conference known for bringing the best of cannabis business, culture, and New York vibes.

The Revelry Winter Conference is a full-day conference for individuals interested in the business of cannabis — from established business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to service providers, investors, policy makers, community leaders, and the canna-curious. The event will take place on February 25th, 2023 from 10am - 6pm in one of NYC's most iconic institutions: New York City College of Technology City Tech Theater, 275 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

“ The cannabis industry has been operated by a diverse cross-section of entrepreneurs from all different walks of life. However, in states that have legalized cannabis, the ownership has been severely one-sided,” said Jacobi Holland, Co-founder of On The Revel. “ On The Revel’s goal is to play a role in creating an equitable industry, which means giving access, information and resources to everyone interested in participating. On The Revel advocates for under-represented groups to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunities created by ending cannabis prohibition.”

Weedmaps is the Title Sponsor of The Revelry Winter Conference 2023. Additional sponsors include 3isFor, Blaze, Dutchie, Etain, along with many more premiere cannabis brands and community-led organizations.

“ It’s a truly unique time to be part of the New York adult-use cannabis market, and we know firsthand how On the Revel events have helped lead the conversation around building an equitable and transparent cannabis industry for New Yorkers,” said Randa McMinn, Chief Marketing Officer for Weedmaps. “ We are looking forward to partnering with the Revelry team again in Brooklyn, and of course celebrating the first adult-use dispensary now open in Manhattan!”

Event programming and speakers include: Jojo Simmons, Co-founder of 3isFor; Kim Myles, Co-founder of Myles Moore; Shiest Bubz, Founder and Host of The Heavy Smoke Show; The Pizza Pusha, Founder of Stoned Pizza; umi, Co-founder of LegacyNYC; Joyce Cenali, Chief Operating Officer of Sonoma Hills Farm; Karli Miller-Hornick, Chief Executive Officer of Florist Farms; Tahir Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Simply Pure Trenton NJ, and more TBA in the coming weeks.

“ The New York adult-use market is approaching its first full year of operations. The time is now for sharing essential information and connecting with the right people to build a solid foundation for New York,” said Lulu Tsui, Co-founder and Chief Experience Officer at On The Revel. “ Revelry is back again with another dynamic lineup of educational and inspirational speakers — cannabis industry leaders and pioneers of New York culture who are committed to building the world's most diverse and inclusive cannabis market.”

Full Lineup, Tickets & Newsletter Sign-Up at https://ontherevel.com/revelry.

About On The Revel

On The Revel is the parent company for a collection of curated educational and networking experiences democratizing information for those interested in the regulated cannabis industry. On The Revel events, known as Revelry, are conferences aimed at fostering an inclusive, collaborative, and flourishing cannabis sector. These regular in-person events along with On The Revel’s Dope People online membership community, podcast, and virtual experiences, celebrate the diverse people that have been and are currently building the cannabis industry in the aim of developing its gold-standard, with opportunities for all. https://ontherevel.com