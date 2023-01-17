Metronet to Connect Altamonte Springs and Surrounding Communities to 100% Fiber Optic Network

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet, the nation’s largest independently-owned, 100 percent fiber optic internet provider, today announced that the City of Altamonte Springs will soon have access to Metronet’s ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet with construction having officially begun. Through a multimillion-dollar investment, Metronet will fully fund the infrastructure that will bring multi-gigabit fiber optic internet directly to homes and businesses throughout Altamonte Springs and surrounding communities.

The two-year construction has begun on the west side of town near the Springs Oaks area and will expand rapidly with the first customers receiving service this spring. As construction continues throughout the city, customers may sign up for presale which will indicate their interest and prioritize service installation once available. Those interested in Metronet services may visit metronet.com to be notified once their address is available for installation and to access presale.

“As Metronet expands to service more communities throughout the Sunshine State, we are excited to bring our 100 percent fiber optic infrastructure directly to the homes and businesses in Altamonte Springs,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “The community will soon be able to experience a future-proof network with access to multi-gigabit symmetrical upload and download speeds in a time when fast, reliable access has become critical.”

Altamonte Springs residents will begin seeing Metronet trucks throughout the area as construction activities progress. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles. Residents may visit construction.metronetinc.com to view construction updates.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Altamonte Springs area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit Metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit Metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronetinc.com or at 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.