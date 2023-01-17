Mako Fintech and PortfolioAid Announce Strategic Partnership to Harmonize KYC & KYP

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Mako Financial Technologies, Inc. (“Mako”) and Portfolio Aid Inc. (“PortfolioAid”) are proud to announce a new strategic partnership to expand their integrated service offerings.

This partnership will offer advisors and wealth managers best-in-class WealthTech solutions that will streamline KYC workflows for client onboarding, portfolio construction, account servicing, and on-going compliance management.

PortfolioAid provides wealth compliance technology featuring product risk ratings, trade supervision, portfolio suitability modeling, and KYP management tools. Developed for all compliance stakeholders including head office supervisors, branch managers, and advisory teams, PortfolioAid has always believed that allowing insight and collaboration into the compliance process provides a competitive edge in the market.

“Never have advisors and wealth managers been so directly accountable for satisfying regulatory KYC & KYP mandates as they are today,” said Sam Webster, PortfolioAid CEO, “however with PortfolioAid and Mako’s proven solutions, we can help advisors elevate the investor experience while reducing financial, regulatory and reputational risk for themselves and their firms.”

Mako Fintech integrates unique operational processes and their corresponding forms into a single, unified experience from the investor, through the portfolio manager or introducing broker, all the way to the custodian. With proven success creating a best-in-class customer onboarding experience, Mako’s configurable solution enables partners to manage their customer data as households, investors, or accounts from prospecting to account opening to existing account requests and KYC maintenance workflows. The flexibility of Mako’s platform offers partners the ability to automate and modernize advisor and investor experiences. Mako has more than 50 clients spanning wealth management, institutional capital markets, private and alternative fund issuers, asset management, and various other advisors/dealers.

“At Mako, we are relentlessly focused on eliminating tedious manual processes, freeing advisors to focus on giving great advice,” says Raphael Bouskila, Mako’s founder and President. “Allowing advisors to automate both client onboarding, and also portfolio construction just makes sense. We’re excited to see the best advisors in the business do better work faster as a result of this partnership.”

Existing clients of Mako and Portfolio Aid are encouraged to speak with their account managers about the partnership offerings.

About PortfolioAid

Founded in 2001, PortfolioAid is Canada’s market-leading wealth compliance technology solution provider. Recent industry recognition includes 2022 WealthTech Provider of the Year - Excellence Awardee (Wealth Professional Magazine) and a 2022 WealthTech100 Company to Watch (FinTech Global). For more information please visit www.portfolioaid.com or email info@portfolioaid.com.

About Mako Fintech

Since 2018, Mako has provided cloud-based client engagement and business process automation services, such as digital onboarding, client reporting, and form automation across the Canadian wealth management industry. Mako is honoured to be a 5-Star WealthTech Provider, and a proud member of PMAC. Mako is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and led by a team of finance and technology experts. For more information, please visit www.makofintech.com or email info@makofintech.com.