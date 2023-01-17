Schurz Communications Extends Partnership with Netcracker for Digital BSS

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that Schurz Communications, a U.S.-based broadband media group and cloud managed services provider, will upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS to enhance customer service quality and deliver efficiencies to its contact center operations.

Schurz, which consists of a number of properties, including Antietam Broadband in Maryland, Burlington Telecom in Vermont, Hiawatha Broadband in Minnesota, Long Lines Broadband in Iowa and Orbitel Communications in Arizona, will benefit from the Agent Desktop feature of Netcracker Customer Management, part of Netcracker Digital BSS. The Agent Desktop solution will help Schurz achieve performance improvements in its contact center operations, including empowering agents to access a new user interface and helping to resolve customer issues quickly, which will have a significant impact as Schurz’s customer base continues to grow. Schurz is also leveraging professional services from Netcracker, including hosted managed services, solution implementation and support.

“As we extend our broadband footprint across the U.S., we continue to focus on our customers first and foremost,” said Brian Lynch, SVP at Schurz Communications. “Netcracker has been a valuable partner to us over the years, and being able to integrate an advanced customer care agent desktop into our operations will ensure that our customers receive only the best service no matter how they communicate with us.”

“Being entrusted with something as important as helping Schurz create the best possible experience for its customers is an honor for us,” said Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. “We look forward to our continued collaboration as Schurz expands its business and delivers new services across the U.S.”

