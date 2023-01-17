GoTo Makes Virtual Collaboration Even Easier Through New Integration with Miro

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communication easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and Rescue, today announced a new Miro integration. Miro, an online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, is now available for meetings & training sessions in the GoTo application, making real-time collaboration simple for a virtual or hybrid workforce. Miro is available for GoTo Connect, GoTo Meeting, and GoTo Training customers.

There are an estimated 70+ million U.S. workers who can do their job remotely, with about 75% of remote-capable workers projected to be hybrid or fully remote in the long term, according to a report from Gallup. This integration comes as businesses continue to navigate demand for hybrid and remote operations.

“ At GoTo, what matters to us most is meeting the needs of our customers,” says Damon Covey, Head of Product at GoTo. “ As hybrid and remote work remain a staple in our workforce, we need to ensure that effective collaboration can occur with the same ease as in the office, regardless of where employees choose to get work done. With our new Miro integration, GoTo enables businesses to maintain a high level of productivity through visual whiteboard collaboration from anywhere.”

The integration of Miro into GoTo’s application will power businesses to:

Collaborate on a Miro board from within the GoTo app: Miro is integrated directly into GoTo’s communications products, so users can access their boards without leaving their meetings or training session.

Miro is integrated directly into GoTo’s communications products, so users can access their boards without leaving their meetings or training session. Perfect for any team, for any use case, from anywhere : GoTo users can now drive better engagement across all teams by unlocking more efficient brainstorming, diagramming, journey mapping, and more.

GoTo users can now drive better engagement across all teams by unlocking more efficient brainstorming, diagramming, journey mapping, and more. Top tools to support visual collaboration: Access sticky notes, mind maps, timeline builders, code blocks, charts, tables, and other creative tools to drive real-time collaboration with colleagues and customers.

Access sticky notes, mind maps, timeline builders, code blocks, charts, tables, and other creative tools to drive real-time collaboration with colleagues and customers. Create a whiteboard without a Miro account: GoTo users who don’t have a Miro account can simply create a new blank board within GoTo, accessible for 24 hours. For those who want to save their whiteboard, sign-up for Miro is always free.

“ Miro is deeply invested in creating new ways for teams to collaborate effectively in distributed, hybrid work environments. Our new integration with GoTo creates another method of seamless collaboration and makes it easier for teams to truly connect, learn, and grow together - all in one place,” said Kev Chung, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Miro.

​Miro is now available for GoTo customers within the new GoTo application. For additional information please visit goto.com/integrations/miro.

About GoTo

GoTo, the only all-in-one solution for business communications and IT support, makes IT easy and affordable. Built for small-to-medium-sized businesses, but powerful enough for the enterprise, GoTo’s portfolio, which includes GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue and more, powers nearly 800K customers’ unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs. At GoTo, we help you to stay connected to what’s most essential: your customers and employees. With more than 1 billion people joining meetings and webinars, half a billion support connections and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and more than three thousand home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.