PhaseOne Health and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Expand Commercial and Collaborative Strategies for the Wound Care Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PhaseOne Health announces the expansion of its commercial program for PhaseOne Skin and Wound Care Cleanser through collaborative partnerships with innovative wound dressing manufacturers and key wound and burn care specialists in the United States. PhaseOne is formulated with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE American: NBY) patented, stable hypochlorous acid.

“We expect wound care to be a larger part of our business in 2023 and we are excited to partner with PhaseOne Health to grow our sales in the coming year,” said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Kris Perkins, Managing Director of PhaseOne Health, further explained, “We are building on triple-digit percentage growth over the last few years by aligning with key opinion leaders and advisors to expand our commercial programs in 2023. Combining our past commercial success with recent results in new clinical applications positions us well to pursue synergistic business and protocol development with other companies and providers to address large market opportunities not only in wound care but in other surgical applications as well.”

PhaseOne is pure hypochlorous acid (HOCI), a part of the body’s natural immune system. HOCl is widely known as safe and effective for managing biofilm, bacteria, and fungi to promote the healing process. Naturally produced by the body’s white blood cells, HOCl was first synthesized by French scientist Antoine Jerome Balard in 1834 however its use in clinical applications has expanded greatly within the past 10 years. While PhaseOne is primarily used for pre- and post-plastic surgery procedures, this coming year will bring an increased focus in the wound care market.

PhaseOne differentiates itself in the wound care market by utilizing NovaBay’s unique formulation of HOCI. Through its proprietary manufacturing process and amber glass bottle, NovaBay ensures the safest, purest, most powerful HOCl wound cleanser on the market. Its effectiveness is independently documented in the study Comparative Antimicrobial Activity of Commercial Wound Care Solutions on Bacterial and Fungal Biofilms (Harriott, PhD et al) published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Plastic Surgery.

“The Comparative Antimicrobial Activity study is unique and compelling because of the large number of bacterial species evaluated. Even more significant is the large number of bacterial and fungal strains evaluated within each of these groups. This study documented the efficacy of HOCI in general for penetrating biofilm and killing numerous gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria as well as fungi. It also showed that when hypochlorous acid is stored in UV-resistant glass, such as Phase One, compared to plastic, there is a trend for faster action in penetrating biofilm and killing associated organisms. When dealing either with a surgical pocket or a wound, purity and speed of action are more likely to benefit the clinical situation,” said Jack Fisher, MD, Chief Medical Officer of PhaseOne Health. “Due to PhaseOne Health’s recent successes in the wound care market, we will be looking to expand our efforts.”

Mr. Perkins added, “This year we are excited to focus on partnering with organizations committed to providing more efficient, cost-effective healing solutions and therapies for wound and burn patients. We will also continue supporting independent studies that further explore utilization of PhaseOne in other specializations like women’s health. We are looking forward to seeing PhaseOne Health continue to impact the wound care market and help to heal those in need.”

About PhaseOne Health and HOCl:

PhaseOne Health hypochlorous acid safely penetrates biofilm. Biofilm represents a significant barrier to wound healing. PhaseOne (HOCl) solution is effective at penetrating biofilm and mitigating its complications. PhaseOne is a broad spectrum non-toxic and non-irritating solution and does not lead to anti-microbial resistance.

Based in Nashville, TN, PhaseOne Health licenses, markets and distributes PhaseOne, a registered trademark of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay’s leading product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to eyecare consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 OTC dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Company Ltd.

