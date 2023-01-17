Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Adds the 117-Room Holiday Inn Steamboat Springs in Colo., to Launch the New Year

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced that the 117-room Holiday Inn Steamboat Springs in Colo. was added to its portfolio of third-party managed hotels across the U.S. The hotel is owned by Mission Hill Hospitality, an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners focused on select-service and extended-stay hotels.

“With an appetite for sustainable growth to our ever-expanding portfolio of third-party managed hotels, we will continue to seek ‘best-in-class’ partners like Mission Hill,” said Robert S. Cole, president and chief executive officer, HVMG. “This marks our sixth hotel together, and we look forward to additional partnerships moving forward.”

Nestled in the heart of the Rockies off U.S. Highway 40 at 3190 South Lincoln Avenue, the Holiday Inn is near such area attractions as the Steamboat Ski Resort, Yampa and Elk Rivers, Strawberry Park Hot Springs and Old Town Hot Springs & Fitness Center. Hotel amenities include a state-of-the-art business center, 880 square feet of meeting space, indoor pool and hot tub, seasonal outdoor pool and hot tub and 24/7 fitness center. Guests may dine at the Mountainside Grill & Bar, an upscale casual American Grill & Bar featuring all-day service, a chef-driven menu, a full bar and a scenic outdoor patio overlooking the mountains. Guest rooms provide a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, iron, hair dryer, a desk and free high-speed internet access. All the brand’s hotels use the IHG Green Engage system, an innovative online environmental sustainability system that gives hotels the means to measure and manage their impact on the environment.

“We added five hotels last year and plan to ride that wave well into and beyond the new year, as we have several new ventures on the horizon,” Cole added. “Our consolidated company-wide market share performance across all hotels year-to-date has increased 7.6% over last year. We are confident that 2023 will prove to be a record year in multiple metrics for both HVMG and the industry.”

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. HVMG currently operates 54 hotels with 8,741 rooms in 16 states. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Marriott, Hilton, Hard Rock, Hyatt and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more information.