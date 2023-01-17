Sensible Weather Announces Partnership With the PGA of America and Elysian Park Ventures to Bring Groundbreaking Weather Guarantees to PGA Facilities Across the Country

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensible Weather, a climate technology and insurance company focused on helping consumers understand climate and change the way they interact with the weather, announced today that it has closed a strategic investment to extend the company’s Weather Guarantee coverage to PGA-affiliated golf facilities in partnership with EP Golf Ventures.

As part of the new partnership, PGA Members will now have access to Sensible Weather’s innovative Weather Guarantee protection, eliminating the burden of issuing rain checks and giving golfers the option to protect against the risk of volatile weather when booking tee times and lodging packages online. Sensible Weather quantifies and manages weather risk for golfers, offering Weather Guarantees to automatically reimburse tee time and other travel-related costs in the case of rain, extreme temperatures or other undesirable weather during a round. The service is designed to streamline operations for PGA Members, increase golfer satisfaction, decrease last-minute cancellations, avoid “rain check” issuance, and generate incremental revenue for golf facilities.

EP Golf Ventures, a new investment partnership created by the PGA of America and Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group, made the strategic investment. This is alongside a newly-formed partnership between Sensible Weather and the PGA of America.

The additional capital will allow Sensible Weather to continue rapid development of its proprietary climate data and risk analytics platform, and expand its popular Weather Guarantee protection to golf and other outdoor sports booking channels.

“The PGA of America is thrilled to bring Sensible Weather to PGA facilities nationwide,” said PGA of America Chief Innovation Officer Arjun Chowdri. “The weather is something out of our control and affects the lives of our PGA Professionals and their facilities every day. Having a company and product that is good for our Members, their facilities and golf consumers is an all-around winning formula.”

“With climate increasingly impacting outdoor experiences like golf, Sensible’s Weather Guarantee service offers golfers peace of mind when booking reservations online,'' said Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., Sensible Weather CEO & Founder. “Golfers who opt to purchase a Weather Guarantee with their golf vacations and tee time bookings can rest assured that they’ll be able to easily recoup their costs when a few hours of unwanted rain interferes with their round. We are excited to have the support of EP Golf Ventures and to partner with the PGA of America to create new revenue streams for golf facilities, while at the same time enhancing the on-course experience for golfers.”

Sensible Weather’s first product, the Weather Guarantee, is built upon cutting-edge satellite imagery and climate analytics developed from over a decade’s worth of research in industry and academia

