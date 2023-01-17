Welch’s® Fruit Snacks and Flowcode Launch Omnichannel Media Campaign for The Big Game featuring Professional Football Player, Mark Andrews

PARK RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PIM Brands, Inc. makers of Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, and Flowcode, The Direct to Consumer Company™ building direct connections for brands and consumers, have partnered for the very first time, to launch an omnichannel media campaign just in time for the Big Game. The interactive digital campaign features an ad spot and sweepstakes, The Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Big Game Giveaway both featuring Mark Andrews, a professional football player and long-time Welch’s® Fruit Snacks fan.

The launch marks PIM Brand’s first time leveraging QR code technology in an advertising campaign, giving consumers a seamless and engaging experience through Flowcode’s TV-optimized QR code and first-party data platform. The ad spot is running now through the end of January on both CTV (YouTube & Hulu) & linear platforms (CNBC & ESPN) in addition to social media channels. Within the spot, consumers will see a QR code appear on the screen that can be scanned directly on their smartphones to enter the The Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Big Game Giveaway for a chance to win everything needed to throw a party for the Big Game next month.

“PIM Brands is leading the way in leveraging the latest in technology to have a two-way connection with consumers. We are excited to engage with our customers in an entirely new way through this seamless experience in partnership with Flowcode,” said Josh Shapiro, CMO, PIM Brands, Inc., makers of Welch’s Fruit Snacks. “With the Big Game coming up, this partnership created an organic, timely opportunity to utilize next-generation QR codes and team up with professional football player Mark Andrews to bring it to life in an interactive way.”

“Having the opportunity to partner with Welch’s Fruit Snacks has been awesome. I have been a huge fan of Welch’s Fruit Snacks for years and it’s great to work with a brand that I love and aligns with my values,” said Mark Andrews, Professional Football Player.

The Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Big Game Giveaway* is live now through January 31, 2023. Those who enter the sweepstakes by submitting their name, age and email to The Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Big Game Giveaway page online will have the chance to win a variety of different prizes, including:

Grand Prize: Smart TV, home theater, $500 gift card, cornhole set, and a 250-count mega box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

First Prize: $500 gift card, cornhole set, and a 250-count mega box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Second Prize: 250-count mega box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

“PIM Brands is one of the fastest growing most innovative CPG companies because they are constantly finding new ways to directly connect with consumers. Welch's Fruit Snacks, one of PIM’s power brands, and Flowcode are enabling a direct to consumer football experience ON ESPN, HULU, and major TV / OTT platforms as a lead up to the biggest football and TV event in the US,” said Tim Armstrong, Founder and CEO at Flowcode.

*The Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Big Game Giveaway is sponsored by Promotion In Motion Inc. d/b/a PIM Brands Inc. Open to legal residents of 50 United States & D.C., who are 18 or older. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 1/2/23 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 1/31/23. Terms & Conditions: https://welchsfruitsnacks.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Giveaway-Rules.pdf.

About PIM Brands Inc.:

PIM Brands, Inc. is the world’s largest maker of Real fruit snacks and related products and one of the world’s largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections and treats. Currently ranked as #32 on Candy Industry Magazine’s “Global Top 100” confectionery companies in the world, as #10 in North America, PIM Brands, Inc. is also ranked by Crain’s Business as one of the New York Metro Area’s 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State’s 50 largest privately held employers. PIM has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) six times in the last decade.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM’s vast array of loved brands including Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, Welch’s® Fruit ‘n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch’s® Fruit Rolls, Welch’s® Juicefuls®, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Nuclear SQWorms® Sour Gummi Worms and many more.

PIM’s subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, Inc., PIM Brands Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V., Grupo de Alimentación PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Brands Global, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer’s Choice Food Brands.

About Flowcode:

Flowcode is The Direct to Consumer Company™, building powerful connections and measurable conversions for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security, and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 500.

To learn more, visit Flowcode.com or explore our social channels on our Flowpage.