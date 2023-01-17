New Construction Safety Platform, eMOD, Completes Integration with Procore

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eMOD, a safety software platform for construction contractors, announced its latest integration with Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of construction management software. This integration allows Procore users to access and streamline one of the best construction safety management solutions on the market. eMOD announced the integration at Procore’s Groundbreak event in New Orleans during the “Real Results: Building Successful Safety Programs” panel on November 9th.

“Our mission is to increase field engagement around safety and help significantly reduce construction site injuries,” said Kaitlin Frank, CEO of eMOD. “After a successful beta integration, over 2 million Procore users can now migrate data between both platforms to better manage safety on every project quickly and easily as long as they have an eMOD account.”

The integration enables data migration between Procore and eMOD applications to help reduce the time spent manually filling out daily documentation. This makes it easier for users to set up, coordinate and manage safety tasks together.

“As long-time users of eMOD, we have been waiting for this integration to launch so our workers can sync data between eMOD and Procore,” said Steve Long, Director of Innovation of Dome Construction.

The integration allows users to pull newly-created Procore projects into eMOD with a simple click of a button without recreating the project. Users also can submit a PTP in eMOD and the data will automatically create a Procore Daily Log in the same project. Whether customers are accessing through eMOD's web interface or the Procore Platform, they can check compliance and review documentation to know exactly what is happening on the job site.

About eMOD

Envisioned, incubated, and launched by a construction contractor, eMOD enables the efficient and rigorous deployment of industry recognized safety best practices, whether across a singular project or an international portfolio of projects, The web-based SaaS application enables full transparency at all levels, delivering measurably improved performance for all stakeholders. Workers receive the necessary training, hazard awareness & safety planning prior to executing the daily work; Field Supervisors and Managers have the visibility to real-time KPI’s to drive accountability, verify compliance and realize efficiencies at the project execution level; Executives have the analytics to enable enterprise-wide performance improvement, realizing improved corporate profitability thru lower insurance and loss claim rates. Please visit: emodsafety.com

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.