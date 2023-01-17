Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Netherlands Selects SymphonyAI Retail CPG Assortment To Execute Demand-Based Planning and Optimization

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, today announced its selection by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Netherlands for data-driven assortment optimization capabilities to better avoid out-of-stocks and overstocks, in turn, better meeting customer demand while delivering transparency and collaboration to its strategic retail partner.

SymphonyAI Retail CPG assortment optimization enables retailers and CPG manufacturers to deliver an agile assortment that reflects current shopper behavior and improves supply chain efficiencies. Rationalizing SKUs based on existing data on aggregated customer preferences while protecting individual shoppers’ privacy ensures shoppers get the items they want while driving operational efficiency and revenue growth.

“With SymphonyAI assortment optimization, we can prioritize customer engagement at the point of sale and leverage the best science in the market to improve the bottom line,” said Job Rombout, Head of Category Management, CCEP Netherlands. “In the pilot phase, we saw powerful initial results from the science, and we are excited to now bring measurable business impact in a real-world environment with a strategic retail customer.”

“We are excited to deliver science-based results for CCEP Netherlands, to partner with a leading retailer for deep, data-driven collaboration, and to transform assortment optimization and deliver measurable business impact,” said Manish Choudhary, President and CEO, SymphonyAI Retail CPG. “Leading CPGs like CCEP Netherlands are embracing innovative technology to demonstrate the future of retailer-CPG collaboration, better engage shoppers, and drive bottom-line impact.”

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the leading consumer goods companies in the world. They make, move, and sell some of the world’s most loved brands – serving 600 million consumers and helping 1.75 million customers across 29 countries grow. They offer low and no-sugar options while working to reduce the environmental impact of their manufacturing, distribution, and packaging. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CCEP.

About SymphonyAI Retail | CPG

SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, is a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, marketing, and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers worldwide. Harnessing the power of AI, SymphonyAI Retail CPG solutions enhance agility, performance, and revenue growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. Trusted by more than 1,200 leading retailers and manufacturers, SymphonyAI Retail CPG serves 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains. SymphonyAI Retail CPG is transforming retail and building a culture of contributing to positive change: SymphonyAI Retail CPG achieved 2022 Great Place to Work certification in all nine countries for which it was eligible.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.