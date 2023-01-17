ABBYY Accelerates METRO AG Companies’ Wholesale Customer Payments up to 90% Faster

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--METRO Digital transformed its account payable process using ABBYY intelligent automation solutions resulting in processing customer invoices up to 90% faster. As the technology arm for METRO AG, an international wholesale company with 17 million customers in 30+ countries within the hotel, restaurants and catering industry, Metro Digital is now able to streamline and speed invoice processing worldwide from up to two days to about one hour, thereby enabling more clients to take advantage of customer benefits and accelerate revenue for the company.

ABBYY has been METRO Digital’s digital transformation partner for several years that began with a completely manual invoice process in one region to now intelligently automating large volumes of invoices globally in several languages. ABBYY intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions improved invoice processing accuracy and compliance for legal requirements and internal formal criteria. Access to invoice and payments data, which was never possible before, enables METRO Digital to better understand and predict the customer lifecycle stage and providing a value-adding experience.

"Expectations are very high for global finance projects like this. The enthusiasm after the introduction of ABBYY's IDP solution was great internally, but also on the customer side," says Stefan Rödder, Product Owner at METRO Digital. "We chose ABBYY eight years ago. Since then we haven’t seen a better automation solution on the market to reach our goal of zero-touch processing."

"We are pleased to have been able to accompany METRO on its journey to a digital future for several years now," said Neil Murphy, Senior Vice President EMEA Sales at ABBYY. "As a pioneer in wholesale, METRO Digital has revolutionized an entire industry, and we are proud to be a technology partner that can exceed our customer's quality demands and expectations with our intelligent process automation solutions."

