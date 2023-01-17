SAIC Receives $112M Contract to Deliver Cloud Based Command and Control

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been awarded a $112 million contract to develop Cloud Based Command and Control (CBC2) for the U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).

“SAIC is passionate about applying technology and innovation to the future battlespace,” said Michael LaRouche, president, National Security and Space sector at SAIC. “We are excited to be selected for this program to help modernize command and control systems and enable the DoD’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) vision. We are dedicated to advancing ABMS as a strategic partner to the Air Force.”

SAIC will deliver mission-ready, highly available and resilient command and control to the Department of the Air Force’s Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Battle Management (DAF PEO C3BM) and Combatant Commands, aligning with the Department of the Air Force’s operational imperative to achieve optimized ABMS and JADC2. SAIC will design, develop, integrate and operate the Air Force ABMS CBC2 microservices, leading a number of industry teams contributing to a robust suite of software applications and infrastructure.. In the first application of CBC2, SAIC will deliver the modernized Air Defense capabilities to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Pacific Air Forces to defend the homeland from evolving threats.

SAIC’s recent command and control-related wins include AOC Falconer and ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium. To learn more about SAIC’s work in digital capabilities, visit www.saic.com/jadc2.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.