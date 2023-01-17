Leading Edge and Renalogic Announce Partnership – Lowering Dialysis Costs For 100,000 Health Plan Members

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading Edge Administrators (“Leading Edge”) a leading third-party health administrator, today announced its exclusive partnership with Renalogic for dialysis cost containment services.

With 20 years of expertise, Renalogic is the leader in containing costs associated with kidney disease. Since Leading Edge's inception in 2010, maintaining affordable care for its members has been a key company initiative.

"With roughly one in seven Americans experiencing chronic kidney disease, our employer group clients needed an innovative, proven, cost-efficient solution to manage increasing medical claims spending related to kidney disease," said Shared Savings Director for Leading Edge, Jeff Lawmaster. "I think both companies’ missions align perfectly to save the employer groups and their members as much as possible without interfering with quality care. That is a strong statement and one I am proud to be a part of.”

“We’re excited to have Leading Edge as a partner. In today’s economy, health plans are dealing with rapidly escalating healthcare costs, rising operating expenses due to inflation, and weakening demand for their products and services due to the looming recession,” said Scott Vold, Chief Commercial Officer for Renalogic. “Putting cost containment solutions in place should be a part of every health plan’s strategy to help protect their bottom lines. We are looking forward to helping Leading Edge employer group clients do just that.”

About Renalogic

Renalogic partners with self-funded plans and their consultants to contain dialysis costs and proactively manage chronic kidney disease risks. Founded in 2002, Renalogic is the industry leader in managing and preventing kidney disease, having saved clients approximately $760 million over the last 20 years. Predictive analytics identify risks associated with kidney disease. Tailored intervention measures can reverse health plan members’ disease trajectory toward dialysis. For plans with members currently in dialysis, the company’s proprietary claims repricing methodology provides net savings of up to 85 percent.

About Leading Edge Administrators

With about 100,000 lives across all books of business and an expectation of obtaining around another 50,000 within this year’s first quarter, Leading Edge is proud to have grown to a medium-sized TPA in its short lifespan. Its focus is creating affordable health care for employers and their employees through a variety of services, including carveout networks such as the one created by its partnership with Renalogic.