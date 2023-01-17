Zenlayer and Cyxtera Partner to Provide High-Speed Interconnectivity into Global Emerging Markets

LOS ANGELES & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud services provider, and Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced a partnership to bring high-performance cloud connectivity to global emerging markets.

With the partnership, Zenlayer joins Cyxtera’s robust ecosystem partner program across Cyxtera’s global data center platform. Customers can now connect from Cyxtera’s 60+ data centers to multiple sites and cloud service providers in Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa through Zenlayer’s private backbone, enjoying high speed connectivity with carrier-grade reliability. The relationship also forges a reliable highway for local businesses to connect to the rest of the world.

“We are thrilled to bring our services to Cyxtera’s industry-leading global data center platform,” said Joe Zhu, Founder & CEO of Zenlayer. “Together we will make high-performance cloud compute and networking services available in the world’s fastest-growing regions, helping businesses connect with users they aspire to reach.”

A worldwide authority of edge cloud, Zenlayer operates the most hyperconnected and distributed edge infrastructure in the world, boasting more than 290 edge nodes and over 5,400 peers across 50 countries. Zenlayer maintains extensive relationships with local carriers in the most valuable yet hard-to-reach markets, for top-quality connections. Zenlayer’s backbone features a full-mesh, redundant architecture for high availability and scalability as well as programmable traffic engineering that guarantees the lowest possible latency.

“Today’s global enterprises have complex workloads that mandate high-speed, reliable network performance and instant scalability,” said David Keasey, Cyxtera’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By adding Zenlayer to our rich partner ecosystem, we provide joint connectivity and bare metal offerings that help our customers scale quickly to optimize their digital experiences around the world.”

The ecosystem partnership was announced at PTC ’23 in Honolulu, where Zenlayer is a Silver sponsor and finalist for Outstanding Cloud/ Edge Company in the PTC Awards 2023.

Visit Zenlayer’s storefront in the Cyxtera Marketplace: https://marketplace.cyxtera.com/storefronts/zenlayer.

About Zenlayer

Zenlayer, a global edge cloud services provider, offers on-demand connectivity through its vast network of more than 290 PoPs, with expertise in fast-growing emerging markets like Southeast Asia, India, China, and South America. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s global edge cloud platform to instantly improve digital experiences for their users with ultra-low latency and worldwide connectivity on demand. To learn more, visit www.zenlayer.com.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in colocation and interconnection services, with a footprint of more than 60 data centers in over 30 markets. With IT infrastructure becoming increasingly hybrid, complex, and distributed, Cyxtera continues to expand its portfolio beyond space and power to deliver more cloud-like and flexible infrastructure solutions across its global data center platform and robust partner ecosystem. Today, Cyxtera provides more than 2,300 enterprise and government customers with the technology solutions they need to scale faster, achieve financial goals, and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.