Epoch Concepts Receives DoD ESI Contract Award to Participate in DevSecOps Agency Catalog

LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epoch Concepts, LLC - a trusted supplier of IT solutions and services to the U.S. government - is pleased to announce its participation in the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI)'s DevSecOps Agency Catalog, provided through NASA SEWP.

The DevSecOps Agency Catalog provides the DoD, Intelligence Community (IC) and U.S Coast Guard with access to discounted subscriptions, services and professional training related to commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) Elastic, GitLab, Palo Alto and DevSecOps products and services.

Epoch Concepts is a NAICS-certified, Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) offering a wide range of IT solutions, including storage and infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions.

When asked about the DoD ESI contract, CEO Marcus Smiley stated, "We're proud to bring the Epoch Difference to the DoD and larger Intelligence Community. Participating in the DevSecOps Agency Catalog will enable us to serve national security through our world-class technology services, and provide greater opportunities to the veterans, cybersecurity and software experts who make up our company."

The contract award - which has an estimated value of $216.8 million - will expire on April 30th, 2025, at the end of the SEWP V contract, in which Epoch Concepts is already participating. NASA SEWP V is a multi-award Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle utilized by all federal agencies to access IT products and product-based services from vendors and participants.

Through its other contract vehicles, Epoch also serves the U.S Army, Navy, Department of Energy (DOE), General Services Administration (GSA), and more. With years of experience at the cutting edge of IT, it is proud to serve both its government and private industry partners with superior customizability and customer support.

About Epoch Concepts

Epoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller (VAR) serving the government, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Learn more at www.epochconcepts.com