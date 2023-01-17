OBE Power Secures Strategic Funding to Accelerate the Nationwide Expansion of its Electric Vehicle Charging Network

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OBE Power Networks (“OBE Power”) announces the closing of a senior secured funding facility with SUSI Energy Efficiency Fund II, managed by SUSI Partners, a Swiss-based infrastructure investment manager. The facility will support OBE Power in further advancing its unique EV Charging-as-a-Service (“EV CaaS”) offering to a fast-growing customer base in the live-work-play-learn ecosystem, thus enabling the company to expand its current Florida and Texas footprint to the entire country.

OBE Power provides EV CaaS solutions in strategic urban locations through long-term exclusive agreements with investment grade hosts including municipalities, corporate headquarters, residential buildings, hospitals, and universities. The company offers a broad suite of EV CaaS and Software as a Service (“SaaS”) solutions to both hosts and fleet managers and is targeting a 10-fold growth over the next three years based on projected market conditions. OBE Power is currently ranked as one of the top 15 Charge Point Owners & Operators in the United States.

“With the rapidly expanding adoption of electric passenger and commercial-fleet vehicles across the U.S., as well as the recently announced federal and state EV incentive programs, we are excited to see the validation of our EV CaaS solution through the funding facility with SUSI Partners and look forward to growing our partnership as we expand our offerings to regional and national accounts,” said Alejandro Burgana, Co-Founder and Managing Director of OBE Power.

Alexander Hunzinger, Head of Credit Investments at SUSI Partners, commented: “It is great to see our credit financing solution, through which we have invested more than half a billion USD to date, be applied to an ever-growing array of energy transition solutions. As an investment manager with an exclusive focus on energy transition infrastructure, we are pleased to support OBE Power in driving forward the electrification of transportation in the U.S., a market in which we see a lot of potential and consider to be of great importance for the achievement of global climate goals.”

Says Luis Paul, Co-Founder and Managing Director of OBE Power, “Our funding facility with SUSI Partners is an important steppingstone in the continued nationwide growth of our EV CaaS offering. With this financing, we will be well positioned to continue to help hosts meet the EV charging requirements of their customers and clients by providing a convenient and affordable charging and software solution with an efficient host onboarding and management program.”

OBE Power was advised by ERG Capital Markets (US) LLC.

About OBE Power

OBE Power www.obepower.com, founded in 2017 in Miami, Florida, is the owner and operator of an integrated ecosystem of electric vehicle charging services for site hosts, EV drivers and related stakeholders. The Company’s platform provides an owner operated “Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service” (EV CaaS) business model at no cost to Host Customers, while providing conveniently located charging locations that promote the distributed Live/Work/Play/Learn sustainable lifestyle to their retail customers.

About SUSI Partners

Founded in 2009, SUSI Partners www.susi-partners.com is a Swiss-based investment manager specialized in sustainable energy infrastructure investments with EUR 1.9bn in capital commitments from institutional investors. The firm’s investment strategy focuses on private equity and credit opportunities across the energy transition spectrum, including clean energy generation, energy efficiency measures, and solutions enabling clean energy use. With a successful track record of more than 140 transactions in over 20 countries to date, SUSI Partners seeks to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients and their beneficiaries while contributing meaningfully to achieving global climate neutrality.