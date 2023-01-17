Enquire, Glennis Solutions, and Sherpa CRM Announce Ambitious Hiring Plan to Support Company Growth Post-Merger

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enquire, Glennis Solutions, and Sherpa CRM, today announced a focus on hiring for key roles in support of the combined company’s 2023 product and strategic roadmap. This hiring initiative supports the expansion and development of new technologies across all company product lines to improve the lives of older adults and those who care for them. Today, the company serves more than 5,700 communities in the senior living, post-acute, and home care sectors.

“Senior living ended 2022 unusually strong with two consecutive quarters of occupancy growth,” said Brad Frasher, CEO of the combined entity. “Our internal growth mirrors that trend with strong demand for a comprehensive suite of technology solutions to help senior housing operators manage revenue, operations, and care functions. We intend to make significant staffing investments to support product innovation and the growth of our customers.”

To support its aggressive growth strategy, the company plans to add up to 25 new hires with average salaries ranging from $45,000 to $175,000 annually in multiple areas, including product innovation and development, product management, sales and marketing, as well as several executive leadership positions. Many positions will be remote, while others will be based in the company’s Denver, Louisville, and St. Louis offices.

“We’re offering great opportunities for dynamic individuals who are innovative and passionate about providing the best experience for seniors and creating tools that will modernize and move the industry forward in new ways,” Frasher added. The current team includes 300 professionals who have decades of industry and technology expertise and intimately understand what it takes to deliver an exceptional experience for seniors and results for operators.

