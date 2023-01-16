WorkJam Partners with NRF Foundation to Elevate Frontline Worker Focus for the RISE Up Program

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, today announced that it has partnered with the NRF Foundation to support the nonprofit organization’s RISE Up employee training and credentialing program. Under the partnership, WorkJam and the NRF Foundation will work to elevate frontline workers in the retail industry by enhancing the RISE Up curriculum, which focuses on the skills and knowledge needed in critical frontline roles. Specifically, WorkJam will support the development of new content featuring frontline workers highlighting the benefits, career opportunities and other aspects of their retail jobs that they find most rewarding.

“WorkJam’s overarching mission is to empower frontline employees with digital tools, training and technology that make their work and personal lives better,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “As part of that mission, we’re honored to partner with the NRF Foundation to support the RISE Up program and help improve the frontline worker experience. We’re confident the new content developed under this partnership will help positively influence the academic and professional careers of frontline associates across the country.”

Developed in collaboration with over 20 retailers, the RISE Up program teaches employability skills for careers in the retail industry across areas such as customer service and sales, inventory and supply chain management, and retail business operations. The curriculum and exams build workplace readiness through training resources with real-world examples and engaging, media-rich activities and the industry-recognized credentials are accepted by nearly 20 state departments of education. The NRF Foundation works with more than 1,500 training partners across the country to facilitate the program and has helped more than 500,000 people earn RISE Up credentials to date.

“The retail industry is constantly evolving and that is exactly why the NRF Foundation partners with organizations like WorkJam to further enhance our RISE Up curriculum, offering invaluable real-world experiences in an educational format,” said Adam Lukoskie, Executive Director of the NRF Foundation. “Incorporating the voices of real frontline associates helps us continue to provide the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in jobs in retail and beyond.”

WorkJam is the leading digital frontline workplace enabling retailers and other enterprises to orchestrate their frontline workforces to improve productivity, engagement and retention. The solution is the only one on the market that offers tools for all four key areas where retail companies need to empower their frontline employees—scheduling, communications, task management and training—in a single app.

