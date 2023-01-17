Pioneering Maternity Brand HATCH Raises Growth Equity Round Led by Marquee Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HATCH, the foremost destination for fashion, skincare, content and community for maternity and beyond, today announced the completion of growth equity funding financing led by Marquee Brands, a leading global brand owner, marketer and media company. Additionally, HATCH’s Founder and CEO Ariane Goldman will lead a newly created parent company HATCH Collective, which will assume operational responsibility within North America for Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity, creating the destination for every mother’s needs across channel, category, price point, and during every stage of pregnancy and beyond.

The collective consolidates access to the most sought-after maternity brands. With products, content and community, the HATCH Collective family of brands support the multifaceted needs of anyone embarking on motherhood. The unified brand portfolio strengthens HATCH Collective’s commitment to fostering the trusted community platform it’s built to empower women during motherhood.

"It’s an honor to have Marquee’s confidence in our ability and expertise to unite these brands under a singular vision to meet the myriad of needs for women at every stage of motherhood,” said Ariane Goldman, CEO of HATCH Collective. “The deal allows us to gain invaluable operational collaboration, margin gains, better financial relationships, and more customer insights, which will clarify our product and go-to-market strategy to better serve women. I’m thrilled to leverage my perspective as a mother to reconnect our products, across styles, brands, and price points, with our consumers.”

"The creation of this platform, anchored and operated by HATCH, will triple revenue profitably this year,” said Lindsay Bressler, COO of HATCH Collective. We’ve already identified a multitude of synergies to be realized this year, including distribution and logistics, costing, and customer data. Our focus is on thoughtful, profitable growth across our e-commerce, retail and wholesale channels amidst this uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

Over the past decade, HATCH has become a category pacesetter, rapidly growing from a direct-to-consumer startup with a celebrity fan base to an internationally recognized brand and popular content site Babe, which blends educators, experts and women through the common denominator of motherhood.

“It’s been impossible to ignore HATCH’s pioneering influence in the maternity category, they’ve become a powerful voice and captivating destination for mothers,” said Heath Golden, President of Marquee Brands. “As a brand owner, we seek best-in-class operating partners for our brands. Ariane Goldman has built an extraordinary brand and team and we are overjoyed to have her at the helm of Marquee’s heritage maternity brands to take them to new heights; we share the same spirit of dedication to motherhood.”

ABOUT HATCH COLLECTIVE

HATCH Collective is the parent company of HATCH, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity, the leading maternity brands offering clothing and skincare across styles, brands, and price points. Founded in 2011 by Ariane Goldman, HATCH was designed to serve as a premium lifestyle destination that carries women throughout different stages of pregnancy and motherhood with a sense of style, beauty, and confidence. In 2023, HATCH, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Motherhood partnered to create one of the largest unified maternity-wear retailers. HATCH Collective meets all the fashion, skincare, content and community needs for women before, during and after pregnancy. HATCH’s editorial platform, Babe, will be reimagined to service all four brands and offer the community content, education, events, and support resources to unite all women under a common thread of motherhood. For more information on HATCH Collective, visit www.hatchcollective.co.

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, Destination Maternity and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com.