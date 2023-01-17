B. Braun Partners with Cognite to Power Its Data-First Transformation

OSLO, Norway & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced B. Braun, a leading medical technology company, has selected Cognite Data Fusion® as the core of its Manufacturing Data Management solution. By integrating Cognite’s Industrial DataOps platform with its manufacturing domain knowledge, B. Braun leverages digital twins and AI-powered applications to achieve operational excellence across production, maintenance, and sustainability.

The Manufacturing Data Management solution will provide a fully digital DevOps workflow to develop, deploy, and sustain a pipeline of business applications. Cognite Data Fusion® will integrate and contextualize all operational data from product development, engineering, production, quality management, maintenance, EHS, and enterprise systems into one contextualized data layer that adheres to and extends industry standards for data modeling and enables the evolution of those data models over time as needed. The Manufacturing Data Management solution will provide comprehensive, easily accessible, and trusted information to both domain experts and developers, creating the foundation for data-driven transformation at scale.

Abram Ziegelaar, VP of Operational Technology at B. Braun Medical Industries in Malaysia, highlights three main value drivers of the solution:

"First, our wide variety of front-line workers and domain experts can collaborate with a common pool of trusted, real-world, live data from diverse sources and integrated, standardized applications. They get the information they need with the business context they need to respond quickly. This provides significant efficiency gains and reduces errors caused by poor quality or inaccessible information and disjointed processes.

"Second, our front-line people often intuitively know what needs to be done to improve performance, but lack the tools to test their intuition. Controlled access to a rich universe of well-curated information turns our front-liners into 'citizen data scientists' who can own their reports and analyses, make better decisions, and demonstrate the viability of improvement possibilities with real data. After implementation, we can measure the actual effects of improvements. Doing all of this in a global platform across many sites allows us to rapidly spread this knowledge and multiply the gains. 'Continuous Improvement' really becomes continuous.

"Third, you don't know what you don't know. A unique value of Cognite Data Fusion's AI-powered data contextualization is how it provides us with the 'smarts’ to answer very complex questions and create visibility into new areas to explore."

"On behalf of Cognite, we are proud to partner with B. Braun as they transform into a data-first organization based on a strong operational data foundation. Cognite Data Fusion®, which provides simple access to complex industrial data, will fast track time to value of the Manufacturing Data Management solution and empower B. Braun to build and scale valuable business solutions," said Petteri Vainikka, Chief Marketing Officer at Cognite.

As part of the partnership, Cognite will collaborate with B. Braun to integrate its in-house support tools with Cognite’s user community, Cognite Hub, to provide seamless support to the B. Braun organization. To learn more about Cognite Data Fusion, visit: cognite.com/en/product/cognite_data_fusion_industrial_dataops_platform

About B. Braun

As one of the world's leading medical technology companies, B. Braun protects and improves the health of people around the world. For over 180 years, the family-owned company has been accelerating progress in health care with pioneering spirit and groundbreaking contributions. This innovative strength continues to be the foundation of B. Braun's success today—always with the goal of improving clinical outcomes, cost of care, and patient benefits.

More than 66,000 employees live Sharing Expertise worldwide, they make B. Braun a true partner that develops smart solutions and sets new standards. By linking products, services, and consulting, the company improves treatment processes and supports medical staff. In doing so, B. Braun always acts with future generations in mind, which is why responsibility for sustainable growth is embedded into all business processes. In 2021, the B. Braun Group generated sales of € 7.9 billion. Visit us at www.bbraun.com.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with a clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with open, contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-intensive industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.