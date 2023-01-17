Airwallex Partners With American Express to Diversify Merchant Payments Acceptance Options

SINGAPORE & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global fintech Airwallex has announced the launch of a partnership with American Express, allowing Airwallex customers to accept American Express Cards as a payment method.

Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom will now be able to accept American Express Card payments from around the world through payment links, Xero invoice payments and e-commerce shopping extensions.

This partnership with American Express is a significant milestone for Airwallex and was driven by demand from businesses who wanted the benefits of accepting American Express payments - such as higher spending, premium customers - and a better user experience at point of sale.

The collaboration focuses on innovative multi-currency cross-border payment solutions for businesses, bringing together Airwallex’s technology and infrastructure with the benefits and convenience of paying with American Express. Including American Express, Airwallex now offers over 60 payment methods for Airwallex customers at their checkout.

“We are excited to partner with American Express, enabling American Express Card transactions for our customers, and giving them access to an even wider variety of payment methods,” said Ravi Adusumilli, SVP, Partnerships & Business Development, Airwallex. “This partnership is one of the steps we are taking to provide our customers with more options that can help them grow their business and provide greater revenue opportunities. Together with our global payments and banking infrastructure, we hope we can continue to empower businesses to scale internally and beyond borders.”

Werner Decker, EVP, Head of Global Merchant Services International, American Express said, “American Express has more than doubled the number of places that accept American Express payments internationally since 2017. We’re pleased that our partnership with Airwallex will provide merchants with even greater payment options at checkout to enable a superior customer experience.”

To learn more about Airwallex’s payment capabilities, please visit https://www.airwallex.com/docs/online-payments__overview.

