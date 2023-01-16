Revieve Announces New Global Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Retailers and Brands Personalize Skincare, Makeup, Beauty and Wellness Experiences

HELSINKI & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced a global strategic partnership with Google Cloud enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

The beauty industry’s time to reinvent and remain relevant has never been so critical. According to Statista, the revenue of the beauty tech market, featuring skincare, makeup and personal care products, is forecasted to increase exponentially over the next five years, reaching 8.93 billion U.S. Dollars by 2026.

Revieve’s AI/AR-powered solutions personalize every aspect of the consumer journey with fully inclusive digital makeup, skincare and other beauty experiences to meet consumers’ diverse and unique needs. Retailers and beauty brands can increase conversion rates, enable and create lasting loyalty experiences with consumers, and drive AOV and revenue by providing expert advice and tailored product recommendations based on users’ characteristics, unique preferences, skin concerns/analysis, as well as offering visualization and digital try-on experiences.

Revieve and Google Cloud’s partnership will enable beauty industry retailers and brands to accelerate their omnichannel digital transformation towards relationship driven commerce. The solutions available will also help beauty brands and retailers collect and evaluate actionable real-time data about their customers for further adoption and actions across their business practices.

“Everything we do centers around delivering a smooth personalized beauty shopping experience, allowing our customers to build trusted lasting digital relationships with their shoppers as we connect them with products tailored to their unique personal needs,” said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and Co-Founder at Revieve. “We are delighted to be partnering with the Google Cloud team in bringing the next generation beauty experience to the industry. This will not only streamline the consumer and customer experiences, but will open up tremendous opportunities for retailers and brands to monetize the digital shelf.”

