SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Production Network (TPN) and Evia are thrilled to announce their merger as Evia joins TPN, creating one of the longest-standing creative and production agencies in the Pacific Northwest.

The transaction, effective immediately, forms one of the most comprehensive and experienced creative production agencies in North America with more than 63 years of combined experience. Based in Seattle, TPN and Evia strengthen their global presence to push the boundaries of experiences whether in-person, hybrid or in a virtual space.

For several years TPN and Evia have been on parallel paths offering attendee-focused, immersive, data-driven, accessible event experiences.

TPN offers deep roots in experiential design and production along with creating interactive immersive experiences in Unreal Engine 5. Evia brings 360-digital content strategy and production expertise with a strong focus on the remote audience journey — from promotion and registration through the event experience and on-demand content. Together, this world-class agency offers creative and digital strategies to build innovative and comprehensive solutions for clients across the globe.

“Creating successful immersive experiences is complex and evolving. Evia’s advanced digital content capabilities woven into TPN’s creative strategy and production allows us to expand the possibilities of creativity through technology, unlocking new capacities for discovery, participation, and connection,” says Allison DeLeone, CEO of TPN.

“Through this merger, we are now even better positioned to provide corporations and non-profit organizations the ability to build a creative and integrated content experience between the in-person and remote audiences,” says Hilary Laney, Owner and CEO of Evia.

With complementary services, this merger provides seamless integration between physical and digital productions, providing a broad suite of services. While each business has a long-standing presence in the Pacific Northwest, they both maintain clients across the world, and together are positioned to be globally recognized as the number one woman-led creative production company. With pioneering technology solutions, a continued commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility, and giving back will drive this business into the future.

“Combining our leadership teams, capabilities and seasoned staff builds a company that continues to bring clients the creative and technical solutions they need live, online and in the metaverse,” says John Vadino, Founder of TPN.

All members of the TPN and Evia executive teams will remain in leadership positions with Allison DeLeone serving as Chief Executive Officer and Hilary Laney as Chief Revenue Officer.

About TPN

Since our inception over 30 years ago, The Production Network has maintained decades long relationships with our clients by living our mission statement, delivering creative well-managed solutions and building lasting relationships though our commitment to innovation, thoroughness, and fairness.​

Based in Seattle with a global reach, our high-performing, in-house team includes seasoned creative directors, producers, production managers, technical directors, graphic, video and UE5 designers, video directors & editors, and an in-house art department. Clients depend on our superior creativity, planning, fresh ideas, artistic edge, strict adherence to quality design and dedication to seamless production. To complement your team and ours, TPN has cultivated a seasoned, world-class composite of vendors and freelancers to extend and enhance each unique project.

TPN’s client roster includes Boeing, Microsoft, Xbox, the Consumer Technology Association (CES), Amazon, Kyndryl, Tableau, Kroger and many others including not-for-profits in global health, arts, and education.

For more information, visit www.tpnevents.com

About Evia

Evia specializes in producing and distributing quality digital content with unmatched efficiency and speed enabling clients to create business-forward digital content strategies.

Evia offers scalable services to support onsite, hybrid, and virtual events — of all sizes anywhere around the globe. With three decades of expertise in digital media, Evia provides end-to-end solutions for the live broadcast and digital distribution of content to meet audience expectations, get more value and reach from your content and expand your brand’s reach.

Evia's client roster includes AWS, Brooks, Chem-Trend, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Smartsheet, Symetra, and Tableau.

For more information, visit www.evia.events

Media Contact:

To schedule an interview, please contact Amy Pennington at 206-571-5646 or amy@amy-pennington.com