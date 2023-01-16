Uniform and Algolia Partner for New Ways of Delivering Digital Content and Boosting Efficiency of Business Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uniform, leader of the emerging software category of digital experience composition, has partnered with Algolia, an award-winning, API-first platform for search and discovery. The technology partnership joins Uniform’s ability to automatically deliver lightning-fast, highly pertinent experiences to Algolia’s blazing fast and highly relevant search and discovery. Through that integration, business teams can customize search experiences and automate content suggestions for digital experiences, which helps to improve the customer journey and increase conversion.

“The future of retail is composable, and Uniform makes that happen,” said Darren Guarnaccia, president of Uniform. “This partnership makes it simple for our digital experience composition (DXC) platform to connect Algolia to websites or digital experiences so that brands can quickly and automatically deliver relevant results to shoppers. Not only that, these are new and efficient ways for both developers and business users to work with a modern digital-experience stack.”

The Algolia integration brings search components into Uniform, offering two remarkable features to brands already leveraging Uniform DXCP:

Content selection and orchestration: As a new Algolia feature, a Canvas component can query an index for one or more items and quickly deliver the result. In addition, content or products shown in a Canvas component through search and other Algolia facets are automated, which you can draw from any index, such as merchandise in a commerce engine or posts in blogs. Not least, those dynamic content-selection capabilities eliminate the need for manual page updates, resulting in tremendous time and cost savings while increasing conversions and upsells.

Of note are these three use cases:

Automated content-suggestion components: On a Uniform Canvas page, business users can power a content carousel indexing the Uniform blog and show the results that best match the search keywords to pass on in-depth information to visitors, who might then keep browsing the site.

For commerce sites, business users can connect a Canvas component to an Algolia commerce index and then search for alternative products (e.g., brown leather shoes on a product-detail page) or complementary merchandise (e.g., belts and bags to match the shoes being viewed) to promote cross sales.

Search-page control: In the search results, clothing vendors can show product photos in three columns, and tool sellers can post brief descriptions without images. Implementing either scenario with Uniform + Algolia is simple and intuitive.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Uniform to deliver our leading search and discovery experiences to retailers in innovative and exciting ways that ease the process of orchestrating and automating content,” said Piyush Patel, chief strategic BD officer, Algolia. “Plus, Uniform’s platform and technology bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of commerce and marketing teams at scale, a win-win for retailers.”

Both Uniform and Algolia will be on hand at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show to showcase their new partnership. At MACH HAUS, find Uniform at The Glasshouse NYC across the street from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Algolia is at NRF Booth #1016.

About Uniform

Uniform digital experience composition (DXC) platform speeds up time to value for composable-experience architecture, lowers development cost, and makes it easy for business users to build digital experiences. A composable orchestration layer for legacy systems and headless APIs in Uniform DXCP eliminates the need for custom integration code, which delivers no business value. Instead, available for marketers, merchandisers, and other business users are no-code tools with which to build digital experiences with content from any source—without submitting tickets for developer assistance. Furthermore, Uniform DXCP’s high-performance personalization capability, delivered at the edge, raises conversion and CX for all channels.

The top brands that power digital experiences with Uniform include Cirque du Soleil, Life Extension, Sunweb, and Trimble.

Learn more at uniform.dev and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Algolia

Algolia is revolutionizing search and discovery by offering the world's most powerful API-First Search and Discovery Platform with its unique hybrid search engine, which is a combination of keyword and vector-based semantic search through Neural Search technology, in a single API. Algolia accords developers and business users an excellent way to build at internet scale unique and engaging browsing experiences that predict superfast what visitors want.

Discovery is reinvented as the right content and a rich experience for site visitors. Algolia is your guide to the world’s content-powering discovery where you live, work, and play. More than 17,000 companies, including Birchbox, Medium, Slack, Stripe, Under Armour, and Zendesk, rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year.

Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Paris, London, Bucharest, and Sydney. For more details, visit www.algolia.com.