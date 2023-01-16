Digital Edge and Zenlayer Partner to Build One-stop Edge Cloud Service Hub in East and Southeast Asia

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Edge, one of Asia’s fastest-growing digital infrastructure providers, and Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the Pacific Telecom Council Annual Conference 2023 to jointly bring high-performance edge cloud services to East and Southeast Asia.

The partnership will give local cloud and service providers a one-stop digital hub for multiple edge services, helping them access global interconnectivity, reduce cost, and improve application performance.

Digital Edge is committed to bridging the digital divide in Asia by building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options. The partnership with Zenlayer will strengthen Digital Edge’s presence in the fast-growing cloud ecosystem by introducing a variety of new cloud and interconnection options such as bare metal cloud, cloud on-ramp, multi-cloud access to its customer base. Digital Edge’s expanding geographical coverage is an ideal match for Zenlayer’s cloud and network infrastructure. With additional data center capacity coming online in Jakarta, Manila and Osaka in 2023, Digital Edge will be well positioned to support future expansions of cloud ecosystems at these locations.

“Cloud is the fastest-growing and highly important customer segment to us, especially in emerging markets,” Samuel Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Edge, said. “By partnering with Zenlayer, a leader in this space, we will be able to combine our best services of cloud, networking, interconnection, and data center in a comprehensive, one-stop solution for our customers. This is a win-win partnership.”

Known as the worldwide leader of edge cloud, Zenlayer operates an edge infrastructure of massive scale, providing a full suite of cloud services in its 290 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) across 50 countries. As part of this collaboration, Zenlayer will use Digital Edge’s premium data center facilities to build new edge nodes; Digital Edge’s customers will be able to onboard Zenlayer’s high-speed global network backbone, and connect reliably and safely with users and services anywhere in the world.

“Partners are a critical part in Zenlayer’s success,” said Joe Zhu, Founder & CEO of Zenlayer. “We are thrilled to bring our services to Digital Edge’s truly exceptional data center facilities and jointly provide a one-stop experience to customers in the region. We share a common vision to bring world-class digital infrastructure to the emerging markets and we will work together to make this a reality.”

About Digital Edge DC

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient and economical.

Digital Edge was founded by a seasoned senior management team with decades of industry experience and an established track record of value creation in the data center, cloud and telecommunications industries in the Asia Pacific region. Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has in excess of US$1 billion in deployed and committed capital, establishing itself as a market leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across Asia, with a presence in China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines.

About Zenlayer

Zenlayer is a massively distributed edge cloud provider, operating more than 290 Points of Presence across 50+ countries. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s on-demand cloud compute and networking services to deploy and run applications at the edge.

Zenlayer enables organizations to instantly improve real-time digital experiences at scale. Visit us online at www.zenlayer.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter: Zenlayer.