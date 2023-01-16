Panda Express and WorkJam Join Forces To Empower the Restaurant Chain’s 50,000 Associates

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, and Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., today announced their partnership to empower the restaurant brand’s 50,000 associates with WorkJam’s full suite of digital workplace tools. Panda Express associates across more than 2,200 U.S. locations will be able to access all of WorkJam’s tools including two-way communication, scheduling, learning and task management capabilities in a single convenient app.

“Panda Express and WorkJam are two culturally aligned companies with a strong commitment to innovation, continuous learning and people development,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with Panda Express and equip the company’s tens of thousands of associates with a comprehensive suite of digital workplace features that help them better communicate and collaborate with colleagues and management, have more control and flexibility with their schedules, and access career development opportunities. Joining forces is another step in the right direction to empower the frontline workers and directly impact their lives for the better.”

“Panda Express is a people-development company and prides itself in our people-first culture. Our goal is to continue to empower our associates, especially at our restaurants, with resources and tools that help them feel engaged in our company culture and make their day-to-day tasks simpler,” said Jeff Wang, Senior Vice President of Operations at Panda Express. “We are proud to support our Panda Family, so they can reach their potential and provide excellent dining experiences for our guests.”

Today’s frontline workers are seeking greater flexibility and control when it comes to when and where they work, the tasks they perform, their career growth path, and how they communicate with others throughout their companies. WorkJam is helping enterprises such as Panda Express attract, develop and retain top talent so they can provide consistently superior customer experiences that drive loyalty and lifetime value.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com.

About Panda Express

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express® is the largest Asian dining concept in the US. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp™, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,400 locations worldwide and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to twelve international countries.

Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $282 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 13 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.